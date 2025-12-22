Nursing Economic$ Foundation Awards $15,000 in Scholarships to Three Graduate Nursing Students

PITMAN, N.J., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nursing Economic$ Foundation is pleased to announce the 2025 Scholarship Award recipients: K'Juanji A. Hamilton, BS, BA, RN, ASN; Catalina Khalaj, MSN, PMHNP-BC, RNC, CCM; and Felicia Mackey, MSN, RN, FNP-BC, CCRN, PCCN.

The Nursing Economic$ Foundation supports advanced education and research of nursing leaders, managers, and executives pursuing graduate degrees. The Foundation has awarded $485,000 to future nurse executives toward their tuition.

K'Juanji A. Hamilton, an Occupational Nurse Consultant working with the Department of Defense, is pursuing her MSN at Aspen University.

"This scholarship will provide vital financial support, helping me cover tuition while enabling me to concentrate on my coursework, gain practical experience, and engage in research addressing public health issues," Hamilton shared.

Hamilton plans to pursue a Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner certification after completing her MSN in public health.

Catalina Khalaj is a Case Manager Liaison with the Kaiser Permanente Health Plan of Washington in Olalla and is pursuing her DNP at Johns Hopkins University.

"This financial assistance will enable me to deepen my expertise in evidence-based practices, foster interdisciplinary collaboration, and develop equitable health care systems, ultimately improving patient outcomes and advancing nursing leadership," Khalaj expressed.

After completing this degree in 2027, Khalaj would like to advance to a nurse executive role within her current organization and pursue an MBA at Johns Hopkins to deepen her understanding of health care administration, fiscal management, and strategic planning.

Felicia Mackey is the Director of Outpatient Advanced Practice Providers for a private pulmonary practice in Sacramento, California. She is currently pursuing a DNP from Indiana University.

"This degree is a big commitment, and I am honored to be chosen because it will help me financially, and in turn, allow me to focus on my studies rather than the cost of tuition," Mackey said.

After completing her DNP, Mackey plans to work in hospital administration, leading quality-improvement initiatives, advancing patient experience and health literacy, and championing policy change.

The 2026 Scholarship application is available here.

About Nursing Economic$ Foundation

The Nursing Economic$ Foundation supports the advanced education and research activities of registered nurses. Nursing Economic$ Journal advances nursing leadership in health care, with a focus on tomorrow, by providing information and thoughtful analyses of current and emerging best practices in health care management, economics, and policymaking. For more information, visit www.nursingeconomics.net.

