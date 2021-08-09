Nursing Education Market in US to grow by $ 45.97 Bn during 2021-2025 | Analyzing Growth in Education Service Industry | Technavio

The report on the nursing education market in us provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report identifies the shortage of skilled nurses as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.

The nursing education market in the US is segmented by end-user (hospitals and home healthcare services) and type (graduate courses and postgraduate courses). The growing popularity of wearable devices will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The nursing education market in US covers the following areas:

Nursing Education Market in US Sizing

Nursing Education Market in US Forecast

Nursing Education Market in US Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Azusa Pacific University

Columbia University

Duke University

Emory University

Johns Hopkins University

New York University

Rush University

University of California

University of Maryland School of Nursing

University of Pennsylvania

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Home healthcare services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Course

Market segments

Comparison by Course

Postgraduate courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Graduate courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Course

Customer landscape

Overview

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

