Nursing Education Market size in US to grow by USD 65.65 bn from 2022 to 2027, The increasing use of AR/VR in nursing education to be a major market trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The nursing education market in US is set to grow by USD 65.65 billion from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 21.12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for competency-based learning. Competency-based education (CBE) is an alternative to time-based methods to aid in preparation for health professionals like nurses and developing educational programs. By competency-based education and an emphasis on the performance standards for all nursing practitioners, the nursing education systems can increase the efficiency and efficacy of their purpose. Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period. -Here is an Exclusive report including Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled US Nursing Education Market 2023-2027

The nursing education market in us covers the following areas:

Nursing Education Market In US Sizing

Nursing Education Market In US Forecast

Nursing Education Market In US Analysis

The report on the nursing education market in us provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Nursing Education Market in US 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Major Trends

The increasing use of AR/VR in nursing education is an emerging trend in the nursing education market in US.

Incorporating technology into nursing curricula increases productivity, thereby improving student experiences by utilizing active learning and interactive learning designs.

The application-specific concentration is allowed by the advancement of augmented, mixed, and virtual reality simulations.

Additionally, AR/VR is also increasingly being used in medical and nursing schools to instruct and educate young students.

Hence, such trends fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Challenges

The lack of assessment metrics is a major challenge hindering the growth of the nursing education market in US.

The metrics or criteria developed for the course determines the quality of the education a learner receives. These criteria also determines the individual competence.

However, the stakeholders in nursing education, have focused solely on passing rates for the original National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX). But there is a lack of metrics for judging nurse performance.

Hence, such challenges impede the market growth of the nursing education market during the forecast period.

Nursing Education Market in US 2023-2027 : Market Segmentation

The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. It also extensively covers market segmentation by type (graduate courses and postgraduate courses) and end-user (hospitals and home healthcare services).

The market share growth by the graduate courses segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to an increase in the number of students enrolling in undergraduate and graduate programs at various nursing schools in order to specialize in their areas of interest. The graduate courses provide students with theoretical as well as practical knowledge, and they have a significant impact on the hiring process. Additionally, nursing students must have broad and extensive practical and theoretical knowledge before entering a specialty where they must deal with real-life patients suffering from chronic diseases and illnesses. Hence, such factors influence the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Companies Mentioned

Azusa Pacific University

Columbia University

Emory University

NYU Rory Meyers College of Nursing

PLATTCOLORADO

Rush University

The Board of Trustees of the University of Illinois

THE JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY

The Ohio State University

The University of Iowa

University of California

University of Maryland School of Nursing

University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing

University of Pittsburgh

UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA

University of Washington

UT Health San Antonio School of Nursing

WEB WOC Nursing Education Program

Western Carolina University

Yale University

Vendor Offerings

Azusa Pacific University - The university offers a master of science in nursing education program which gives comprehensive preparation for teaching nursing in academic and clinical settings.

The university offers a master of science in nursing education program which gives comprehensive preparation for teaching nursing in academic and clinical settings. Columbia University - The college offers an education degree and advanced certificate program in nursing education which provide maximum flexibility while giving advanced training.

The college offers an education degree and advanced certificate program in nursing education which provide maximum flexibility while giving advanced training. Emory University - The company offers distance based BSN and entry to practice master in nursing program for the duration of 12 to 15 months. distance-based

Nursing Education Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.12% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 65.65 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 20.75 Regional analysis US Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Azusa Pacific University, Columbia University, Emory University, NYU Rory Meyers College of Nursing, PLATTCOLORADO, Rush University, The Board of Trustees of the University of Illinois, THE JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY, The Ohio State University, The University of Iowa, University of California, University of Maryland School of Nursing, University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing, University of Pittsburgh, UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA, University of Washington, UT Health San Antonio School of Nursing, WEB WOC Nursing Education Program, Western Carolina University, and Yale University Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

