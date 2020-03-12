Nursing EHR Satisfaction Increases, Hospital Staffs Rate MEDITECH Top Vendor in Usability, Black Book Survey

TAMPA, Fla., March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In mid-2014, nurse dissatisfaction with inpatient electronic health record systems had escalated to an all-time high of ninety-two percent, according to a Black Book EHR user survey. Disruption in productivity and workflow had also negatively influenced job dissatisfaction according to nurses in eighty-four percent of US Hospitals. 85 percent of nurses were struggling with continually flawed EHR systems.

Fast forward to Q1 2020 and nurses, the most instrumental stakeholders of hospital EHR success and a group rarely surveyed as the prime users of inpatient technologies, have swung to the positive on health technologies. 3,040 staff nurses and managers responded to Black Book's 2020 EHR clinician user poll addressing the past difficulties of systems largely selected by non-clinicians and that impact on patient care.

Survey respondents also ranked the vendor performance of eleven inpatient EHR systems from a nursing functionality and usability perspective. MEDITECH ranked first in hospital nursing satisfaction across eighteen key performance indicators.

"Technology can help nurses do their jobs more effectively or it can be a highly intrusive burden on the hospital nurse delivering patient care," said Doug Brown, managing partner of Black Book Research.

Despite the years of frustration noted in the annual Black Book EHR user surveys, ninety-seven percent of nurse respondents said they would not want to go back to using paper records indicating, in part, the perceived value electronic health records adds to delivering higher quality care. EHR acceptance by nurses has shifted since 2015 when 26 percent of nurses were hoping for a return to paper records.

"With so many unique software interfaces from medical equipment and the multiple departmental applications, siloed health data sets, and current cybersecurity initiatives, it's no surprise that hospital nurses are, at times, discouraged but the majority of nurses responding to the 2020 survey see the value in their EHR fluency," said Brown.

90 percent of nurses now see competency with at least one EHR as a highly-sought employment skill for an RN.

EHRs have become an advantage for some hospitals in attracting top nursing talent. Registered nurses have also developed preferences more so for the EHR product and vendor as a working environment standard than for the hospital itself, according to 83 percent of job-seeking registered nurses which reported that the reputation of the hospital's EHR system is a top-three consideration in their choice of where they will work.

Nurses that work in hospital Emergency Departments, Cancer/Oncology Units, Operating Rooms/Surgery, ICU/CCU and Neuro/Ortho units reported the highest hospital clinician user satisfaction in functionality.

About Black Book

Black Book Market Research LLC, its founder, management and staff do not own or hold any financial interest in any of the vendors covered and encompassed in the surveys it conducts. Black Book reports the results of the collected satisfaction and client experience rankings in publication and to media prior to vendor notification of rating results and does not solicit vendor participation fees, review fees, inclusion or briefing charges, and/or vendor collaboration as Black Book polls vendors' clients.

In 2009, Black Book began polling the healthcare user and client experience of now over 600,000 healthcare software and services users. Black Book expanded its survey prowess and reputation of independent, unbiased crowd-sourced surveying to IT and health records professionals, physician practice administrators, nurses, financial leaders, executives and hospital information technology managers.

For Black Book vendor satisfaction rating methodology, auditing, resources, comprehensive research and ranking data see www.blackbookmarketresearch.com

SOURCE Black Book Research

