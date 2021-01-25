Nursing School Hub Releases Rankings of Associate's Degree Nursing Programs
Jan 25, 2021, 08:43 ET
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To inform and guide prospective nursing students to valuable educational options, Nursing School Hub (https://www.nursingschoolhub.com/), an independent, unbiased site featuring rankings, resources, and information for nurses and nursing students, would like to announce its new 2021 rankings of the best associate degree nursing programs in the US:
Top 25 Associate Degree in Nursing Programs for 2021
https://www.nursingschoolhub.com/best-adn-programs/
25 Most Affordable Associate Degree in Nursing Programs for 2021
https://www.nursingschoolhub.com/most-affordable-adn-degrees/
10 Accelerated Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) Programs for 2021
https://www.nursingschoolhub.com/best-accelerated-adn-programs/
For all rankings, Nursing School Hub focused specifically on fully accredited colleges and universities with an established reputation for quality.
The top 3 ADN programs are: 1) University of Texas at Arlington, 2) University of Charleston, and 3) Dickinson State University. The top 3 Most Affordable ADN programs are: 1) South Texas College; 2) Glendale Community College; 3) Houston Community College. The top 3 accelerated ADN programs are: 1) Durham Technical Community College; 2) Excelsior College; 3) Essex County College.
Nursing School Hub congratulates the top 3 in each category, as well as all of the top Associate's Degree in Nursing schools!
The full lists, in alphabetical order, can be found below.
For most nurses in America, an associate's degree in nursing is the start of a rewarding career. As the editors state, "an ADN is enough to take the NCLEX-RN to receive his or her nursing license. Becoming an RN is a critical step that helps set up all others, including earning specialized certifications and going to a bachelor's in nursing later." Nurses may question whether an associate's degree is worth their time; "when the Institute of Medicine, the AACN, and other leading organizations are calling on nurses to get their BSN, is the ADN worth it?" According to the editors, "Most students pursuing their ADN are paying their own way, whether at a community college, a small state college, or even a major university. And in most cases, affordability is the name of the game." For that reason, an associate's degree can be "a start to a career that doesn't have to cost a fortune or bury students in student loans." As the editors note, "With nursing shortages and encouragement from nursing organizations to earn higher credentials, it's never been more important for LPNs or nursing assistants to get their ADN."
Nursing School Hub began with a mission to provide reliable, up-to-date information for working nurses, future nurses, and anyone curious about the opportunities the nursing field affords. With reliable rankings, timely resources, and comprehensive guides to all aspects of a nursing career, NSH is well on the way to being the only source nursing students will ever need.
Top 25 Associate Degree in Nursing Programs for 2021
ATA College
Allegany College of Maryland
Arkansas State University
Columbia Basin College
Denver College of Nursing
Dickinson State University
Excelsior College
Fortis College
Front Range Community College
Gwinnett Technical College
Idaho State University
John A. Logan College
Mercy College
Minnesota West Community and Technical College
Modesto Junior College
Montgomery College
Nightingale College
Northeast WI Technical College
Northwest Technical College
Rasmussen College
Sampson Community College
South Maine Community College
Surry Community College
University of Charleston
University of Texas at Arlington
25 Most Affordable Associate Degree in Nursing Programs for 2021
Allegany College of Maryland
Bakersfield College
Citrus College
College of DuPage
College of Western Idaho
Community College of Philadelphia
Durham Tech
Georgia Highlands College
Glendale Community College
Grand Rapids Community College
Greenfield Community College
Houston Community College
Ivy Tech Community College
John Wood Community College
Jones College
Lehigh Carbon Community College
Midlands Technical College
Mississippi Gulf Coast College
North Central Missouri College
North Central Texas College
Northwestern Michigan College
Parkland College
Richland Community College
South Texas College
Southwestern College (Chula Vista, CA)
10 Accelerated Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) Programs for 2021
Denver College of Nursing
Durham Tech
ECPI
Eastern Virginia Career College
Essex County College
Excelsior College
Herzing University
Midway University
Moberly Area Community College
Rasmussen College
Ben Davis, Marketing
Nursing School Hub
336-525-1847
[email protected]
SOURCE Nursing School Hub