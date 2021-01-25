Nursing School Hub Releases Rankings of Associate's Degree Nursing Programs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To inform and guide prospective nursing students to valuable educational options, Nursing School Hub ( https://www.nursingschoolhub.com/ ), an independent, unbiased site featuring rankings, resources, and information for nurses and nursing students, would like to announce its new 2021 rankings of the best associate degree nursing programs in the US:

For all rankings, Nursing School Hub focused specifically on fully accredited colleges and universities with an established reputation for quality.

The top 3 ADN programs are: 1) University of Texas at Arlington, 2) University of Charleston, and 3) Dickinson State University. The top 3 Most Affordable ADN programs are: 1) South Texas College; 2) Glendale Community College; 3) Houston Community College. The top 3 accelerated ADN programs are: 1) Durham Technical Community College; 2) Excelsior College; 3) Essex County College.

For most nurses in America, an associate's degree in nursing is the start of a rewarding career. As the editors state, "an ADN is enough to take the NCLEX-RN to receive his or her nursing license. Becoming an RN is a critical step that helps set up all others, including earning specialized certifications and going to a bachelor's in nursing later." Nurses may question whether an associate's degree is worth their time; "when the Institute of Medicine, the AACN, and other leading organizations are calling on nurses to get their BSN, is the ADN worth it?" According to the editors, "Most students pursuing their ADN are paying their own way, whether at a community college, a small state college, or even a major university. And in most cases, affordability is the name of the game." For that reason, an associate's degree can be "a start to a career that doesn't have to cost a fortune or bury students in student loans." As the editors note, "With nursing shortages and encouragement from nursing organizations to earn higher credentials, it's never been more important for LPNs or nursing assistants to get their ADN."

ATA College

Allegany College of Maryland

Arkansas State University

Columbia Basin College

Denver College of Nursing

Dickinson State University

Excelsior College

Fortis College

Front Range Community College

Gwinnett Technical College

Idaho State University

John A. Logan College

Mercy College

Minnesota West Community and Technical College

Modesto Junior College

Montgomery College

Nightingale College

Northeast WI Technical College

Northwest Technical College

Rasmussen College

Sampson Community College

South Maine Community College

Surry Community College

University of Charleston

University of Texas at Arlington

Allegany College of Maryland

Bakersfield College

Citrus College

College of DuPage

College of Western Idaho

Community College of Philadelphia

Durham Tech

Georgia Highlands College

Glendale Community College

Grand Rapids Community College

Greenfield Community College

Houston Community College

Ivy Tech Community College

John Wood Community College

Jones College

Lehigh Carbon Community College

Midlands Technical College

Mississippi Gulf Coast College

North Central Missouri College

North Central Texas College

Northwestern Michigan College

Parkland College

Richland Community College

South Texas College

Southwestern College (Chula Vista, CA)

Denver College of Nursing

Durham Tech

ECPI

Eastern Virginia Career College

Essex County College

Excelsior College

Herzing University

Midway University

Moberly Area Community College

Rasmussen College

