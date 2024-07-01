NursingColleges.com Announces Scholarship Recipient to Support Aspiring Nursing Professionals

SAN FRANCISCO, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NursingColleges.com proudly announces Nakisha Dyson as the winner of the $2,500 NursingColleges.com Scholarship for the 2023-2024 academic year. Nakisha graduated in May as a Registered Nurse with a bachelor's degree in science from St. Ambrose University's accredited online program.

NursingColleges.com's scholarship program supports students who demonstrate a strong passion for nursing and a vision for addressing the challenges of the healthcare industry. This year's recipient, Nakisha Dyson, exemplifies the dedication and innovation that define the future of nursing. Her application provided compelling insights into the rewards and challenges of pursuing a nursing degree online and highlighted her resilience and commitment to advancing her skills for better patient care.

"This scholarship profoundly impacts my journey towards becoming a nurse," said Nakisha Dyson. "The financial assistance will reduce my student loan burden, allowing me to focus more on my studies and clinical training. Beyond the financial support, the scholarship provides me with a tremendous emotional boost. It validates my dedication and shows me that others believe in my potential. This support helps me overcome my shyness and empowers me to use my voice to advocate for myself and others."

"The demand for skilled nursing professionals is set to significantly outpace the average for all other occupations over the next decade," said Barry Franklin, a representative at NursingColleges.com. "We're thrilled to support Nakisha Dyson as she advances in this critical field."

The scholarship was open to students across the United States enrolled in accredited online nursing programs. Applicants described their passion for nursing, the impact of their education on their career goals, the challenges and rewards of online learning, and shared a formative experience from their schooling. Selection was based on the depth, originality, and relevance of their responses.

St. Ambrose University supports a diverse and dynamic online learning environment, enabling students like Nakisha to achieve their professional and personal goals in nursing.

NursingColleges.com is committed to providing resources, guidance, and support to all nursing students and professionals, helping them excel and meet the growing healthcare needs of our society.

About NursingColleges.com

NursingColleges.com is a leading resource for nursing students and professionals in the United States, offering comprehensive guidance, the latest industry data, and support for those looking to further their education and careers in nursing.

