Nurture Life Launches New Branding, Product Offerings, And E-Commerce Initiatives Supporting Their Mission To Deliver A Healthier World Through Better Nutrition For Kids

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nurture Life , the only food brand providing freshly made, nutritionally balanced, ready-to-enjoy meals for children, announced today they are evolving their direct to consumer offering with a greater variety of nutrient-rich meals, a more flexible ordering system and a new look and packaging that provides parents and kids a peek into the ingredients in every meal.

Since its market launch in the fall of 2016, Nurture Life has steadily built a company poised to pull off and solve what no other food brand has been able to accomplish: nutritious meals made with real food that kids love and parents are proud to serve. Each Nurture Life meal is thoughtfully developed using the highest quality ingredients by a team of registered dietitians and chefs, based on recommendations from the US Dietary Guidelines and American Academy of Pediatrics. Meals are appropriately portioned to deliver the right nutrients at each age and stage of development—from 10 months to 18 years—focusing on vegetables, protein, dietary fiber and thoughtful carbohydrates.

Nurture Life has evolved its direct to consumer offering to become even more flexible and convenient for parents by:

Enabling customers to "build their own box," mixing and matching any combination of Baby, Toddler, Kid, Cold Lunch, and Family Meals with more to come

Increasing its weekly meal variety by more than 50%, now offering over 80 SKUs including 11 Baby Stage 3 Finger Foods, 20 Toddler and Kid Meal varieties in three different portion sizes, 3 Cold Lunches and 8 Family Meal Mains and Sides

Introducing a new brand identity and packaging design to more directly engage kids with imaginative illustrations created from the nutrient-rich ingredients in each meal

Providing four flexible and affordable pricing tiers, starting at $39 in a given week, with the opportunity for customers to realize free shipping and discount benefits as they move to subsequent pricing tiers

"Nurture Life was founded to make a meaningful difference in families' lives by solving one of the biggest problems in our country—the way our children eat—and to encourage the food industry to do better for our kids," said Jennifer Chow, Co-Founder, Nurture Life. "With this evolution in our offering, we are capturing the full scope of our mission—to help parents feed their kids today, conveniently and without compromise, while teaching them to love real, nutritious foods for a lifetime."

"Nurture Life is poised to play a strong role in disrupting the marketplace by transforming the nutritional profile of ready-to-eat meals for children," said Nancy E. Roman, President and CEO of Partnership for a Healthier America . "Nurture Life exemplifies the commitment we look for in companies to bring lasting, sustainable change to ensure that children in America will live healthier lives and become healthy adults."

Since launching, Nurture Life has doubled revenue year over year coupled with strong unit economics and operating metrics. In 2019, the company opened a new, state of the art, USDA production facility enabling a fully vertically integrated supply chain and significantly increased production capacity to service the entire contiguous United States. This provides the company with greater control over innovation, product quality and the overall customer experience.

Nurture Life's redesigned logo and brand identity was developed in partnership with Boulder, Colorado-based agency, Moxie Sozo.

ABOUT NURTURE LIFE:

Nurture Life is setting a new standard for kids food—one that delivers a healthier world through better nutrition for kids. The company provides busy families with a creative variety of freshly made, nutritionally balanced, ready-to-enjoy meals that kids are excited to eat and parents can be proud to serve. Each Nurture Life meal is developed by a team of registered dietitians and chefs with the following core principles: nutritional balance, the highest quality ingredients, age-appropriate portions and kid-friendly tastes. Made to support proper physical growth and brain development, Nurture Life has an extensive range of meals from a 10 month old's first Finger Foods to shareable Family Meals. For more information, visit: www.nurturelife.com .

