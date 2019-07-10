Nurx Introduces Convenient & Private STI Home Test Kits

With an estimated 20 million new infections each year in the US - half of which occur among people under 24 - Nurx's STI Home Test Kits are yet another example of how the company is addressing public health needs by leveraging telemedicine to empower people to take charge of their healthcare decisions. According to a national survey recently conducted by Nurx , one in four sexually active adults (27 percent) have never been tested for STIs and only one in three sexually active adults (34 percent) have been tested in the last year.

Nurx is committed to providing an affordable option for STI testing by accepting health insurance where possible and offering competitive pricing for those without health insurance. Thanks to the convenience of home testing, Nurx is also providing significant savings for its patients when factoring in the "cost" of taking time off work for an appointment, traveling back and forth from the nearest clinic, and spending time in the waiting room. A recent study from Harvard Medical School estimated the average visit to the doctor in the U.S. takes over two hours, adding up to 1.1 billion hours per year.

In addition to a $12 consultation fee, which provides patients with unlimited access to Nurx's medical team for comprehensive guidance for up to one year, the STI home test kits cost the following:

Full Control Kit : Gonorrhea & Chlamydia (Throat, Rectal, Urine), Syphilis, Hepatitis C & HIV

: Gonorrhea & Chlamydia (Throat, Rectal, Urine), Syphilis, Hepatitis C & HIV $75 with health insurance, $220 without health insurance

with health insurance, without health insurance Healthy Women's Kit : Gonorrhea & Chlamydia (Throat, Vaginal), Trichomoniasis, Syphilis & HIV

: Gonorrhea & Chlamydia (Throat, Vaginal), Trichomoniasis, Syphilis & HIV $75 with health insurance, $190 without health insurance

with health insurance, without health insurance Covered with the Basics Kit : Gonorrhea & Chlamydia (Urine), Syphilis, HIV

: Gonorrhea & Chlamydia (Urine), Syphilis, HIV $75 with health insurance, $150 without health insurance

"Nurx is uniquely positioned to address the STI epidemic by breaking down barriers to testing and providing a convenient and affordable 'all-in-one' experience for our patients, from testing to guidance to treatment," said Nurx CEO Varsha Rao. "We have built a significant amount of trust among our patient community for contraception and HIV prevention, and we're committed to continue empowering our patients with the resources and knowledge on how to best protect themselves and their partners."

With Nurx's STI Home Test Kits, there's no need to find an available appointment, travel to the doctor's office or clinic, or wait in line at the pharmacy. After answering a few questions about their health history, Nurx's medical team will determine if a patient is an appropriate candidate for home STI screening. The testing kit will then be delivered to the patient's home, which will include everything needed plus a prepaid return envelope. Nurx will provide detailed instructions on how to collect samples - for each of the kits, the entire process takes less than 15 minutes. From there, the patient will send the samples back to Nurx's fully licensed CAP and CLIA-certified partner lab in a pre-paid envelope. Within a few days, Nurx's medical team will reach out to the patient to discuss their results and prescribe oral treatment when appropriate, or work closely with the patient to ensure they get access to in-person care as needed.

Nurx's home testing kits are simple and safe to use. For accurate testing, patients will be required to provide a urine sample or vaginal swab, finger-prick blood sample, as well as throat swabs for the women's kit and rectal and throat swabs for the comprehensive test kit. All of the tests offered have been scientifically-validated for home self-collection extensively by Nurx's partner lab, and patients are provided detailed tutorials for collecting the samples to ensure they are guided through every step of the process.

Nurx is committed to providing patients with convenient and affordable solutions for sensitive healthcare needs. With more than 200,000 patients, Nurx is now the leading online provider for birth control and the HIV prevention medication PrEP. The company also offers home testing for PrEP and HPV, the leading cause of cervical cancer.

"Since introducing our PrEP and HPV Home Test Kits, we've seen substantially higher positive results among our patient community, demonstrating there is a real need to make STI testing more convenient and affordable," said Nurx VP of Clinical Services Jessica Horwitz. "This is especially important considering many STIs are symptomless, but can be easily treated if detected early. As with all of the healthcare services we offer, we are committed to meeting our patients where it is most convenient and comfortable for them, and providing them with affirming, judgment-free care."

Nurx's STI Home Test Kits are available in 24 states and the District of Columbia, encompassing over 80 percent of the U.S. population. Patients can learn more and request a test kit at www.nurx.com/sti-testing .

