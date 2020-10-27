NUS Business School launches new Master of Science in Accounting programme

The new programme will focus on both theory and practice, combining practicums and industry networking sessions. Graduates will be poised to take on jobs in accounting firms, investment banks, credit rating firms and corporate firms focusing on management accounting.

Associate Professor Edmund Keung, Academic Director for the MSc in Accounting programme, said, "We emphasise the interaction and integration among finance, financial reporting, and analytics. We are coaching our students for professions at the intersection of accounting and analytics, allowing them to understand the use of financial information in different financial institutions."

Applications are now open for the programme that will start in August 2021 and aims to admit about 35 students for the first cohort. Applicants need to have a good undergraduate degree in any discipline. Those who are about to graduate with a degree are welcome to apply as well. They should either have good TOEFL or IELTS scores if English is not the medium of their undergraduate course. Interviews will be conducted for shortlisted candidates.

Distinguished Professor Andrew Rose, Dean, NUS Business School, said, "The pandemic has highlighted the need to upskill oneself. This is also true for fresh graduates or graduates with a few years' of working experience. Taking on a pre-experience master's at NUS Business School would allow one to learn from the very best. You can hone your skills and benefit from a large alumni support network before you take the next leap."

NUS is 11th in the QS World University Rankings 2021, making it the highest-ranked university from Asia. It ranked 13th for the subject Accounting & Finance in QS World University Rankings 2020. It was also ranked 3rd by Financial Times for Asia-Pacific Business Schools from 2017 to 2018.

Besides the MSc in Accounting programme, NUS Business School also offers pre-experience masters in Finance, Management and Marketing Analytics & Insights. In addition, it has joint programmes with other faculties and research institutions such as the MSc in Supply Chain Management with the NUS Faculty of Engineering and the Logistics Institute - Asia Pacific at NUS and the MSc in Business Analytics with the NUS School of Computing.

NUS Business School is also the first Asian School to join the prestigious Global Alliance in Management Education (CEMS), which is a worldwide network of business schools, as well as corporate and social partners. NUS Business School offers the highly-ranked CEMS Master's in International Management (MIM) as a double degree with the Management and Marketing Analytics & Insights programmes.

Students are also attracted by the programmes' diverse international cohort, their rigour and broad industry exposure. MSc in Management and CEMS MIM alumnus Juan Pablo Ubidia Batallas said, "NUS Business School has provided me with the tools to drive my curiosity and work smarter in a fast-paced business world. My personal and professional network has been enriched through a truly international experience through academic exchanges in elite business schools in Asia, Australia and Europe."

For more info, visit mscacc.nus.edu.sg or speak to the team at the upcoming post-graduate fair on October 31.

SOURCE National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School