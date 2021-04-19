NuSachi, Inc. Secures Exclusive Supply Agreement for Premium, Chef-Inspired CBD Gummies Marketed by Perfect Plant Hemp Co

"Customers across CBD retail, and food & beverage products value that we trace every input and output in a vertically integrated operation. Our team masterfully dials into desired effects of cannabanoids for natural product formulations that fly off the shelves of brick-and-mortar and online stores," said Mark Montgomery , CEO and Co-Founder, NuSachi. "We focused on doing the hardest things first to ensure we're positioned for the growth of cannabis and natural products. From the beginning, and even in a state debating its future with 'the plant', we committed to building a medical grade supply chain to rival regulated producers of prescription cannabis."

Defined spectrum products from NuSachi unlock the full potential of the plant and contain a variety of compounds that interact with one another with precision. The Perfect Plant™️ 10:1 CBD:THC Gourmet Gummy Line is full spectrum and fortified with CBC and CBG.

Perfect Plant Hemp Co. customers can choose from vegan, gluten-free, and dairy-free options, in delicious flavors such as Pina Colada, Mango Chili Lime, Peanut Butter & Jelly, Grapefruit Negroni, Dutch Apple Pie and exclusive seasonal offerings.

"NuSachi is providing high-quality, premium differentiation for retailers and dispensaries like ours," said Jackson Campbell, Owner, Perfect Plant Hemp Co. "Perfect Plant is a lifestyle brand, and our customers trust us to provide the highest quality, great-tasting products, with full transparency and traceability from seed-to-shelf. NuSachi is an exceptional partner to deliver on our brand promises."

Nashville's Perfect Plant Hemp Co. is a premier hemp dispensary focused on providing the highest quality CBD products, education and customer service. In addition to the gourmet gummies, NuSachi provides high-quality, greenhouse-cultivated hemp flower for Perfect Plant Hemp Co. and is formulating and co-producing the company's own branded Broad Spectrum Tincture (THC Free) and Yin (2:1 CBD:CBN) & Yang (2:1 CBD:CBG) Tinctures using rare cannabis-derived terpenes.

About NuSachi

NuSachi, Inc. partners with pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, pet, beauty, food, and beverage leaders to ensure transparency from seed to sale for premium hemp products around the world. NuSachi offers expertise and services spanning genetics, plant material, extracts, custom formulations, white labeling, and comprehensive turnkey solutions. NuSachi is based in Nashville, Tenn. and can be found online at nusachi.com or via social media @nusachihemp.

