Nusano and PharmaLogic Announce Collaboration to Enable Next Generation Radiotherapeutics Development

SALT LAKE CITY and BOCA RATON, Fla., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nusano, Inc., a company reshaping the production of cancer-fighting radioisotopes, and PharmaLogic, a world-class contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in radiopharmaceuticals, today announced the two organizations will collaborate to advance the development of radiopharmaceuticals for diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

"PharmaLogic and Nusano share a vision for improving cancer outcomes by empowering the development of next generation radiopharmaceuticals," said Chris Lowe, CEO of Nusano. "Our facilities' close proximity in the greater Salt Lake area creates natural opportunities for collaboration and early-stage research we believe will be advantageous to our joint customer base."

Opening the first quarter of 2025, Nusano's breakthrough production facility in West Valley City, Utah will be capable of generating multiple medical isotopes simultaneously and in large quantities to support patient care and therapeutic development.

PharmaLogic Utah will be opening in Salt Lake City in the latter half of 2023, expanding its CDMO and radiopharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities in the mountain west region of the United States. PharmaLogic, in addition to their established radiopharmacy business, has focused on the growth of their cyclotron network and footprint in the CDMO space to increase access to the latest radiopharmaceutical technology for patients across the United States. The facility in Salt Lake City is one of the latest additions to the organization's portfolio.

"Radioisotope supply chain stability is critical to ensuring diagnostics and treatments reach patients when they are needed," said Scott Holbrook, Chief Strategy Officer and General Manager for PharmaLogic. "Nusano's facility will bring undersupplied and rare radioisotopes online, complementing PharmaLogic's commitment to providing quality and predictability for our customers. We look forward to working together to accelerate new and emerging cancer diagnostics and treatments. "

About Nusano, Inc.

Nusano is a privately held medical technology company committed to bringing stability and innovation to the rapidly emerging and critically undersupplied medical radioisotopes market. Nusano's proprietary ion source is smaller and more efficient than existing production methods. This results in significantly greater yields and allows for the simultaneous manufacturing of multiple radioisotopes. Nusano's technologies will supply the fight against cancer and support diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceutical development. The company's state-of-the-art production facility opens Q1 2025 in West Valley City, Utah. For more, please visit www.nusano.com.

About PharmaLogic Holdings Corp.

PharmaLogic is a world-class contract development and manufacturing organization specializing in novel diagnostic imaging and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancers and other malignancies. In addition to an established and reliable network of radiopharmacies, PharmaLogic has decades of expertise in drug development from discovery, through manufacturing and commercialization. The Company seeks to take the lead in the advancement of radiopharmaceutical technology for the benefit of patients worldwide. For more information, visit: www.radiopharmacy.com.

