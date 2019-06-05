NuShield Films Protect Interactive Displays at New Statue of Liberty Museum

NEWTOWN, Pa., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NuShield, Inc., an industry leader in LCD screen protection, germ and glare-elimination technology, is providing a vital solution to protect the interactive displays and the public at the recently opened Statue of Liberty museum on Liberty Island.

The NuShield Triple A screen protector films placed on the large interactive displays in the Engagement Gallery eliminate glare on the screen which is produced by the glass-enclosed construction of the building. This film also provided anti-microbial protection which is quite useful in killing germs since thousands of visitors will be touching the screens on a daily basis.

The NuShield Triple A antiglare, anti-microbial and anti-fingerprint overlay film has been specifically designed to eliminate germs and protect the display surface in interactive environments. The film's anti-microbial property has shown a reduction rate of 99% over a 24 hour period in laboratory tests using colon bacillus and Staphylococcus aureus bacteria. The Triple A continually inhibits the growth of germs on the surface and stands up to cleaning with harsh chemical solvents without degrading the anti-microbial protection and protects the device from damage.

The Triple A film uses a slightly tacky silicone rubber instead of a traditional pressure sensitive adhesive, which means the film is easily applied and removed and will not trap air. The film can be cleaned with solvent, bleach, rubbing alcohol, dilute alkalis, esters, and other disinfectants to eliminate germs on the screen, and it will not dilute its antimicrobial properties. There is no other product on the market today that combines these features.

NuShield®, based in Newtown, Pennsylvania, was founded in 1998 and manufactures screen protector and anti-glare films for over 15,000 electronic devices with LCD, LED or plasma displays up to 80 inch diagonal. Learn more about NuShield and its screen protection technology at nushield.com

