NuSpine Chiropractic Franchise to Announce Spine-Tingling Growth at the 2023 Multi-Unit Franchising Conference at the new Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, Nevada

The NuSpine Chiropractic Franchise has surpassed 200 licenses. This fast-growing franchise in the booming health and wellness industry offers convenient access to affordable chiropractic care. The "nu" brand differentiates itself by inviting new patients to schedule same day appointments online, accepting walk-ins, delivering a more private and personalized patient experience, and offering affordable pricing that is often less than insurance co-pays. Entrepreneurs and Chiropractors are joining forces to meet a growing demand for safe and affordable back-pain treatment. Investors wanting to learn more about available territories can meet with NuSpine Corporate Leaders at the 2023 MUFC in Las Vegas.

The Chiropractic industry is transforming right in front of our eyes. Chiropractic patients are literally "popping" on social media every day. People are getting adjusted at airports, in their VIP hotel suites, after grocery shopping, and after football practice. A Gallup study commissioned by Palmer College of Chiropractic revealed that over 30 million adults turn to chiropractic each year, and "roughly one-fourth of U.S. adults say they have seen a chiropractor in the past five years."

Furthermore, technology and modern occupations are driving more and more wellness-based patients who are looking to counteract their unhealthy posture, routines, and sedentary lifestyle. This unprecedented demand has created new opportunities for investors and franchisees looking to build multi-unit franchise empires. As a newly established brand, NuSpine is experiencing tremendous interest from entrepreneurs. According to Jon Jones, Director of Clinic Operations for NuSpine, his franchise opportunity is very enticing to experienced and savvy franchise owners, because they are looking for a brand with...

High demand products and services.

Simple operations and minimal staff.

Essential businesses.

Business models that are not reliant on complex supply chains.

Repeat customers and recurring monthly revenues.

The opportunity to serve communities within the health and wellness industry.

Over 200 franchise licenses have already been sold, but prime territories remain as NuSpine looks for Nu franchise partners. For more information about franchise opportunities with NuSpine, contact Ryan Tabloff, CEO at [email protected].

