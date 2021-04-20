NuSpine Franchise Systems Awards 166 Licenses In The Last Year

Mr. Chris Keller is leading the way in South Texas and has this to say about his franchise development, "I have been researching franchises for 6 years and was interested in joining a team that had a proven track record. I knew that finding the right team to develop and educate its franchisees was a must. I knew NuSpine was a perfect fit. I felt that the background they had in franchising was exactly what I had been looking for. I look forward to creating real value and promoting the brand as a business and way of life."

President, Dr. Todd Hedlund says, "I'm thrilled to see that chiropractors and business owners are seeing our model and joining the NuSpine family. Operating a business model that can make a quality profit with excellent margins is one thing, but achieving that through providing a service that is improving the overall health of our communities is something we can all be proud of."

NuSpine Chiropractic offers chiropractic and hydrotherapy services in the most affordable, convenient way possible. Chiropractic is a proven method of preventative healthcare, but has historically been delivered in a very difficult, expensive, and tedious way. NuSpine is bringing its proven service to people exactly how they want it. Fast, Affordable, and Convenient.

