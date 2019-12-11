NuSpine Prepares for 2020 Launch with New Partnerships

Additionally, NuSpine has brought on Sidmar Manufacturing as its exclusive Hydrotherapy table supplier. NuSpine believes Sidmar is a natural fit. Both companies operate with similar commitments to affordability, quality, and continual improvement to provide a best-in-class experience to every patient. Joe Holland, President of Sidmar, says, "Referrals are the number one thing that will grow your practice. The first requirement of effective engagement is getting someone's attention, the second is keeping it. Our hydromassage tables are like nothing your patients have tried before which will capture their attention and the experience will keep it. People just love how it feels." https://sidmar.com/healthcare/hydromassage-for-healthcare/

NuSpine Prepares Upgraded Documentation

The NuSpine plans to register their upgraded FDDs, both franchise and area representative, along with their revamped support documentation across the United States in January of 2020.

NuSpine Brings Affordable, Convenient, Fresh Experience to Patients

NuSpine's model provides convenience through automating the payment and check-in processes, remaining open on evenings and weekends, as well as never requiring appointments. In addition to typical chiropractic adjustments NuSpine members also receive full use of their hydrotherapy massage tables with every visit. Dr. Hedlund says, "The entire reason NuSpine exists is to take the expensive and tedious process of getting chiropractic care and make it affordable, convenient, and fun. Our clinics do just that." Their franchise websites shares all the details of their business model and more: https://www.nuspinechiropractic.com - https://www.nuspinefranchise.com

Business Structure

Currently, NuSpine Franchise Systems, Inc. is an operator and franchisor of clinics in certain states. Its 2019 Disclosure Documents are not registered in any registration states and is only selling in non-registration states. The company has plans to expand its FDD and an Area Development FDD to all states January 2020.

Call Aaron at 402-975-2500 Today

Aaron Hedlund, COO

ahedlund@nuspinechiropractic.com

SOURCE NuSpine Franchise Systems, Inc.

Related Links

https://nuspinechiropractic.com/

