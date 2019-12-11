NuSpine Prepares for 2020 Launch with New Partnerships
NuSpine Partners with Caliber Commercial and Sidmar Manufacturing for Nationwide Expansion
Dec 11, 2019, 10:07 ET
LINCOLN, Neb., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Since committing to a nationwide expansion project NuSpine Franchise Systems, Inc. has been working with strategic partners to provide the best resources available. First, Caliber Commercial Group, led by Lance and Troy Weurdling, has joined as NuSpine's master broker providing real estate services to all NuSpine Developers and Franchisees. Caliber's mapping services and Leasing Playbook assist in all real estate needs from location services to lease negotiations.
https://calibercre.com/ourcompany/
Additionally, NuSpine has brought on Sidmar Manufacturing as its exclusive Hydrotherapy table supplier. NuSpine believes Sidmar is a natural fit. Both companies operate with similar commitments to affordability, quality, and continual improvement to provide a best-in-class experience to every patient. Joe Holland, President of Sidmar, says, "Referrals are the number one thing that will grow your practice. The first requirement of effective engagement is getting someone's attention, the second is keeping it. Our hydromassage tables are like nothing your patients have tried before which will capture their attention and the experience will keep it. People just love how it feels."
https://sidmar.com/healthcare/hydromassage-for-healthcare/
NuSpine Prepares Upgraded Documentation
The NuSpine plans to register their upgraded FDDs, both franchise and area representative, along with their revamped support documentation across the United States in January of 2020.
NuSpine Brings Affordable, Convenient, Fresh Experience to Patients
NuSpine's model provides convenience through automating the payment and check-in processes, remaining open on evenings and weekends, as well as never requiring appointments. In addition to typical chiropractic adjustments NuSpine members also receive full use of their hydrotherapy massage tables with every visit. Dr. Hedlund says, "The entire reason NuSpine exists is to take the expensive and tedious process of getting chiropractic care and make it affordable, convenient, and fun. Our clinics do just that." Their franchise websites shares all the details of their business model and more: https://www.nuspinechiropractic.com - https://www.nuspinefranchise.com
Business Structure
Currently, NuSpine Franchise Systems, Inc. is an operator and franchisor of clinics in certain states. Its 2019 Disclosure Documents are not registered in any registration states and is only selling in non-registration states. The company has plans to expand its FDD and an Area Development FDD to all states January 2020.
Call Aaron at 402-975-2500 Today
Aaron Hedlund, COO
ahedlund@nuspinechiropractic.com
SOURCE NuSpine Franchise Systems, Inc.
Share this article