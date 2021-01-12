NuSpine Thrives in a Challenging 2020, Awarding 84 Licenses

In addition to the other 73 AR licenses, NuSpine closed out the year by selling the San Diego region of 11 licenses to two chiropractors, Dr. Peter Thompson and Dr. Ian Belton. Thompson says, "We are excited to partner with NuSpine Chiropractic in San Diego. We believe that the NuSpine model is an incredible way to bring chiropractic to a much broader part of our community by providing high quality, affordable, quick and convenient care. As chiropractic physicians in practice for over 20 years, this is exactly what we have been looking for."

As a brand led by John Leonesio and his team, NuSpine had lofty goals for 2020, their first full year of franchise expansion, and exceeded nearly every metric set. With confidence they will carry their momentum into the new year. NuSpine believes they will award over 110 more AR licenses and 40+ more unit licenses in 2021. While awarding licenses in their emerging stage is a high priority, getting new clinics open and profitable is paramount. The corporate team, in partnership with their first-class group of ARs, is poised to open 12 - 20 units in the next 12 months.

A major reason for their confidence is the addition of experienced Chief Development Officer, Tim O'Sullivan . Tim brings a long track record of success in helping build emerging brands such as Amazing Lash Studio, another Leonesio Group brand. "I am excited to join John Leonesio and theNuSpine team, along with our franchisees and area representatives. As they have proven in 2020, NuSpine has a great business model that is poised for tremendous growth and success. I am looking forward to continued expansion both in terms of unit growth and unit economics. There is an enormous opportunity with the NuSpine Chiropractic brand and I am honored to contribute to its continued success."

The area representatives and franchisees that have signed on to date with NuSpine Chiropractic all say similar things about how easy the decision was to jump right in and take advantage of this incredible opportunity. You do not need to be a chiropractor to get involved. NuSpine is looking for entrepreneurs, area representatives, and experienced franchisees that understand the benefits of being part of this emerging brand.

The 15 billion dollar chiropractic industry is in need of some healthy innovation and NuSpine Chiropractic, along with its growing team of franchise partners, are here to do just that.

