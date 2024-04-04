Nuspire Enhances Managed Security Offerings with Dark Web Monitoring Integration

Nuspire's Dark Web Monitoring service bridges the gap between internal vigilance and external cyber defense

COMMERCE, Mich., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuspire, a leading managed security services provider (MSSP), today announced that it has added Dark Web Monitoring to its portfolio of services and solutions. By integrating Dark Web Monitoring with Nuspire's detection and response services, the new offering fortifies the existing managed security suite with a dual-layered defense strategy, effectively safeguarding client environments against both external intrusions and internal vulnerabilities.

Dark web intelligence is crucial for organizations aiming to detect and anticipate cybersecurity threats at their inception. This early detection is vital, as it occurs when threat actors are in the planning stages of their attacks. However, translating this raw intelligence into actionable strategies can be challenging because security teams often face hurdles such as a lack of context, time constraints and limited resources.

Nuspire's Dark Web Monitoring service addresses these challenges by providing cybersecurity teams with actionable intelligence, enhancing both internal and external threat detection capabilities. This service not only identifies potential cyberattacks originating from the dark web, but also offers contextual analysis and recommended mitigation strategies.

The service works by scouring dark web marketplaces, forums, select threat actor communication channels, ransomware blackmail sites, credential exposure points and pastebins to locate compromised data from your organization. Dark Web Monitoring can integrate with any of Nuspire's managed security services or can be used as a stand-alone service, and provides:

Continuous Dark Web Monitoring: Includes constant surveillance of the dark web to identify emerging threats.

Includes constant surveillance of the dark web to identify emerging threats. Brand and Typo Squatting Monitoring: Continuously scans the internet for instances of brand impersonation and fraud intended to exploit customers, steal sensitive information or distribute malware. Includes option to add takedown services.

Continuously scans the internet for instances of brand impersonation and intended to exploit customers, steal sensitive information or distribute malware. Includes option to add takedown services. Data Breach Alert System: Promptly notifies organizations when their data is discovered on the dark web, enabling them to respond rapidly to potential security breaches.

Promptly notifies organizations when their data is discovered on the dark web, enabling them to respond rapidly to potential security breaches. Threat Analysis Reporting: Detailed reports offer insights into the nature and potential impact of threats detected on the dark web.

Detailed reports offer insights into the nature and potential impact of threats detected on the dark web. Customized Threat Intelligence: Provides threat intelligence specifically tailored to each organization's unique needs.

Provides threat intelligence specifically tailored to each organization's unique needs. Expert Alert Review: Cybersecurity experts analyze alerts to ensure they are accurate and relevant, helping to filter out false positives so organizations can focus on genuine threats.

Cybersecurity experts analyze alerts to ensure they are accurate and relevant, helping to filter out false positives so organizations can focus on genuine threats. Combine with Detection & Response Services: Nuspire experts handle the investigation and remediation directly in a client's environment.

"Uncovering potential dark web threats to your organization is crucial, however it's how you act on that early intelligence that truly counts," stated Lewie Dunsworth, CEO of Nuspire. "Our Dark Web Monitoring service goes beyond merely identifying these threats; it offers the expert guidance needed to comprehend and execute the essential steps to reduce risk. When integrated with Nuspire's detection and response services, Dark Web Monitoring not only significantly bolsters defenses against both external and internal threats, but also empowers our team to actively mitigate those threats directly within client environments."

Nuspire is a managed security services provider (MSSP) with 25 years of expertise, offering managed security services (MSS), managed detection and response (MDR), and managed endpoint detection and response (EDR) that supports best-in-breed EDR solutions. The company also offers cybersecurity consulting services (CSC) that include incident readiness and response, threat modeling, digital forensics, technology optimization, posture assessments and more. Nuspire's self-service, technology-agnostic platform, myNuspire, allows greater visibility into a CISO's entire security program. The platform alleviates the pain associated with tech sprawl, provides intelligence-driven recommendations, solves for alert fatigue and helps clients become more secure over time. With a deep bench of cybersecurity experts, award-winning threat intelligence and two 24×7 security operations centers (SOCs) Nuspire is equipped to detect, respond and remediate advanced cyber threats. Nuspire's client base spans thousands of enterprises, from midsized to large enterprises across multiple industries and geographic footprints. For more information, visit https://www.nuspire.com/ and follow the company on LinkedIn @Nuspire.

