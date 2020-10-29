Nuspire Innovates & Streamlines Contact Center, Selects Dialpad to Support Fast-Growing Team

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialpad , the AI-powered cloud business phone and contact center provider for modern businesses, announced a deal with Nuspire, leading managed security services provider (MSSP), to provide call, contact center and video conferencing for all of Nuspire's sales and support teams.

"At Nuspire, we consistently look for ways to better serve and communicate with our clients, and Dialpad is the perfect partner to help us seamlessly scale and adapt," said Michael Wilson, Nuspire Chief Technology Officer. "With strong growth anticipated in the coming months, and a rising need for remote work tools, it was an easy decision for us. We look forward to getting our sales and support teams up and running on the Dialpad platform."

Dialpad is a cloud communication platform that delivers high-quality calling, video conferencing, and chat capabilities from a single application. Layered on top of a best-in-class telephony and contact center offering is powerful AI technology that provides real-time recommendations, transcription and data for users to derive business-critical information from every interaction. Built with the "anywhere worker" in mind, Dialpad is quick to provision and administer and can be used on any device, in any location.

"We are very excited to work with Nuspire, a recognized leader and innovator with a people-first mentality. Dialpad was built with the user in mind, and we strive to deliver an optimal experience no matter where anyone is located and what device they are using," added Craig Walker, CEO of Dialpad.

About Dialpad

Dialpad is one of the fastest-growing private companies in the "work from anywhere" era. A flexible, mobile business communications platform, Dialpad covers your phone system, conferencing and call center needs. Built on the Google Cloud Platform for unmatched security and reliability, Dialpad is easy to deploy, integrate and scale and is powered by Voice Intelligence (ViTM) to make every call a smarter call. Today, more than 70,000 of the world's most innovative businesses use Dialpad and its seamless integrations with Google G Suite and Microsoft Office 365 to be more productive. Customers include WeWork, Uber, Motorola Solutions, Domo and Xero. Dialpad is backed by some of the most innovative and successful investors in Silicon Valley, including Amasia, Andreessen Horowitz, Felicis Ventures, GV, ICONIQ Capital, OMERS Growth Equity, Salesforce Ventures, Scale Ventures, Section 32, Softbank and Work-Bench.

Visit dialpad.com for more information.

About Nuspire

Nuspire is a leading managed security services provider (MSSP) that is revolutionizing the cybersecurity experience by taking an optimistic and people first approach. Our deep bench of cybersecurity experts, world-class threat intelligence and 24×7 security operations centers (SOCs) detect, respond and remediate advanced cyber threats. We offer comprehensive services that combine award-winning threat detection with superior response capabilities to provide end-to-end protection across the gateway, network and endpoint ecosystem. Our client base spans thousands of enterprises of all sizes, across multiple industries, and achieves the greatest risk reduction per cyber-dollar spent. At Nuspire, we are laser-focused on delivering an extraordinary cybersecurity experience that exceeds client expectations. For more information, visit www.nuspire.com and follow @Nuspire

