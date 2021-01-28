Nuspire Launches New Industry-Based Approach to Threat Modeling

COMMERCE, Mich., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuspire, a leading managed security services provider (MSSP), announced today that it has launched the Nuspire Threat Modeling Tool (TMT) that helps organizations prioritize threats and mitigation efforts based on industry specific intelligence.

"Threat modeling is used to help organizations understand their adversaries' techniques," said Christina Richmond, Program VP, Security Services at IDC. "Understanding who is attacking your industry plays a critical role in improving an organization's security program."

Typical threat modeling takes 6-8 weeks and can be complex, but the Nuspire TMT helps identify who, why and how enemies attack organizations in less than 48 hours once an organization's data is collected. Data is aggregated and inputted into Nuspire proprietary tool to help build a client's report and make informed recommendations to better understand the enemy's tactics and techniques. The TMT helps clients protect and detect before an adversary can do harm.

"One of the biggest challenges as a cybersecurity leader is looking for ways to be more efficient with resources, understanding where to get the greatest return on investment," said Lewie Dunsworth, CEO of Nuspire and prior CISO at H&R Block and Cerner. "To help solve that problem, I knew, for us to be successful in revolutionizing the cybersecurity experience for our clients, we needed to help our clients understand how they can better apply resources to become more secure. Our TMT helps clients answer some very critical questions. What am I trying to protect? Who is trying to steal it? How will they try and attack me? Can I effectively defend myself? By starting with those basics, we can help our clients focus their time, energy and dollars that can best help protect their company."

Nuspire's approach to threat modeling combines powerful threat intelligence sources that provide data to clients based on industry, threat groups, Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs) that are powered with Nuspire's expert recommendations. The Nuspire TMT is one more step Nuspire is taking to revolutionize the cybersecurity experience for our clients. To learn more about Nuspire's TMT, visit our TMT homepage.

About Nuspire

Nuspire is a leading managed security services provider (MSSP) that is revolutionizing the cybersecurity experience by taking an optimistic and people first approach. Our deep bench of cybersecurity experts, world-class threat intelligence and 24×7 security operations centers (SOCs) detect, respond and remediate advanced cyber threats. We offer comprehensive services that combine award-winning threat detection with superior response capabilities to provide end-to-end protection across the gateway, network and endpoint ecosystem. Our client base spans thousands of enterprises of all sizes, across multiple industries, and achieves the greatest risk reduction per cyber-dollar spent. At Nuspire, we are laser-focused on delivering an extraordinary cybersecurity experience that exceeds client expectations. For more information, visit www.nuspire.com and follow @Nuspire.

