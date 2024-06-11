Nuspire Named One of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in 2024

Nuspire Honored for Fourth Consecutive Year in Denver and 12th Time in Detroit

COMMERCE, Mich., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuspire, a leading managed security services provider (MSSP), announced today that the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) has named it one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in Denver and Detroit for 2024.

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® award is bestowed upon organizations that display a commitment to excellence in their human resource practices and employee enrichment. This is the fourth consecutive year Nuspire has been named a winner in Denver and the 12th time the company has received this honor in Detroit.

"As Nuspire celebrates our 25th anniversary, we are incredibly proud to once again be recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in both Denver and Detroit," said Lewie Dunsworth, CEO of Nuspire. "This honor is a testament to the exceptional workplace culture we have cultivated over the past several decades. By prioritizing our employees' well-being, professional development and work-life balance, we have built a team of passionate cybersecurity experts who are empowered to deliver unparalleled service to our clients. Our people are truly the driving force behind Nuspire's continued success and innovation."

To determine the winners, an independent research firm assessed each company and provided a score in the following categories – Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Creative Wellness and Wellbeing Solutions, Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment and Selection; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Work-Life Blend; Community Initiatives and Corporate Responsibility; and Leadership, Strategy and Company Performance.

With a focus on professional development, work-life balance and fostering an inclusive environment, Nuspire's commitment to its employees distinguishes it in the competitive cybersecurity industry. This recognition reaffirms the company's dedication to being an employer of choice, continuously investing in the health and success of its team members.

With over 25 years of expertise, Nuspire is redefining cybersecurity. The company delivers innovative managed security services (MSS), managed detection and response (MDR), endpoint detection and response (EDR), and consulting solutions tailored to clients' needs.

