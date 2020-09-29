Nuspire Named to MSSP Alert's Top 250 MSSPs List for 2020

COMMERCE, Mich., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MSSP Alert, published by After Nines Inc., has named Nuspire to the Top 250 MSSPs list for 2020 ( http://www.msspalert.com/top250 ).

The list and research identify and honor the top MSSPs, managed detection and response (MDR) and security operations center as a Service (SOCaaS) providers worldwide.

The rankings are based on MSSP Alert's 2020 readership survey combined with the digital media site's global editorial coverage of managed security services providers. The fourth-annual list has expanded from 2019 (200 honorees) and 2018-2017 (100 honorees) amid MSSP Alert's continued, organic readership growth.

"We are honored to be named to the MSSP Alert's Top 250 MSSPs and thrilled to break through to the top 20," said Lewie Dunsworth, CEO at Nuspire. "Our rising ranking year over year is a testament to our people-first approach to cybersecurity. It showcases our commitment to making our clients fanatically happy by serving as a real extension of their team, understanding their needs and helping them achieve their security programs' goals."

"After Nines Inc. and MSSP Alert congratulate Nuspire on this year's honor," said Amy Katz, CEO of After Nines Inc. "Despite the coronavirus pandemic, this year's honorees continue to accelerate their businesses, mitigate customer risk and safeguard digital assets worldwide."

Highlights from the associated MSSP Alert research include:

MSSP Revenue Growth : MSSP honorees, on average, expect to generate $19.15 million in revenue for 2020, up 16% from $16.47 million in 2019.

: MSSP honorees, on average, expect to generate in revenue for 2020, up 16% from in 2019. Geography : Honorees are headquartered in 25 different countries -- up from 19 countries in the 2019 report.

: Honorees are headquartered in 25 different countries -- up from 19 countries in the 2019 report. Profits : 84% of MSSPs surveyed expect to be profitable for fiscal year 2020.

: 84% of MSSPs surveyed expect to be profitable for fiscal year 2020. Security Operations Centers: 67% have in-house SOCs, 24% are hybrid, 6% completely outsource their SOCs, and 3% are reevaluating their SOC strategies.

67% have in-house SOCs, 24% are hybrid, 6% completely outsource their SOCs, and 3% are reevaluating their SOC strategies. Cyberattack Trends: The most frequent attacks targeting MSSP customers in 2020 include phishing (95%), vulnerability (76%) and ransomware (69%) attacks.

The most frequent attacks targeting MSSP customers in 2020 include phishing (95%), vulnerability (76%) and ransomware (69%) attacks. Cybersecurity Solutions: In a continued sign of market fragmentation, MSSP survey participants mentioned 129 different hardware, software, cloud, and services vendors that assist their cybersecurity efforts -- up from 95 in 2019.

In a continued sign of market fragmentation, MSSP survey participants mentioned 129 different hardware, software, cloud, and services vendors that assist their cybersecurity efforts -- up from 95 in 2019. M&A: Mergers, acquisitions and private equity investments continue to accelerate across the MSSP landscape. Twenty high-profile deals involving MSSP 250 honorees have surfaced since last year's report.

The Top 250 MSSPs list and research were overseen by Content Czar Joe Panettieri (@JoePanettieri). Find the online list and associated report here: http://www.msspalert.com/top250 .

For the third consecutive year, Nuspire is named to the MSSP Alert list. This year, the company moved up seven positions, ranking number 20. This distinction further demonstrates Nuspire's consistent growth and ability to deliver superior threat detection and remediation with the help of a skilled team of experts from its security operations center.

