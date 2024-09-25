Nuspire Ranked Among Elite Managed Service Providers on Channel Futures 2024 Next Generation List

The Next Generation List Honors Innovative, Growing MSPs

COMMERCE, Mich., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuspire, a leading managed security services provider (MSSP) and PDI Technologies company, has been named as one of the world's premier managed service providers on the prestigious 2024 Next Generation rankings.

The Next Generation list, affiliated with the MSP 501, honors industry-leading managed service and technology providers who drive a new wave of growth and innovation for the tech channel via ground-breaking solutions delivered to their customers. Many of these MSPs generate recurring revenue from cloud, security, unified communications and other solutions to small, medium and large clients.

Due to their growth, drive and innovation, these MSPs represent the future of the technology channel and IT industry. This year's Next Generation winners were selected from applications received for the 2024 MSP 501.

Channel Futures is pleased to name Nuspire to the 2024 Next Generation.

"We're honored to be recognized as a leader in the next generation of managed services. This award reflects Nuspire's commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in cybersecurity through intelligent unification," said Lewie Dunsworth, CEO of Nuspire. "Our focus is on empowering our clients to succeed in an increasingly complex threat landscape. By leveraging our expertise, advanced AI and cutting-edge technologies, we're dedicated to simplifying and enhancing our clients' security operations. This allows them to confidently protect their businesses and focus on their core objectives, knowing they have a trusted partner in Nuspire."

Channel Futures recognizes the channel partner communities for their innovation and contributions to the IT industry. The Next Generation represents that effort.

"Constant innovation is the lifeblood of the tech industry," said Dave Raffo, manager of the MPS 501 and Next Generation programs. "These MSPs drive that innovation and build sales and marketing strategies around them. I enjoy watching these companies grow and develop and expect many of them will become among the biggest managed service providers in the industry if they're not already there."

The data collected by the annual Next Generation and MSP 501 lists drive Channel Futures' market intelligence insights. Channel Futures uses these robust data sets and data-based trend reports to support editorial coverage, event programming, community and networking strategies and educational offerings.

"These companies are providing innovative approaches to customer solutions and partner engagement never seen before," said Robert DeMarzo, vice president of content for Informa Tech Channels. "They drive the future growth of the channel."

Background

The 2024 MSP 501 and Next Generation lists are based on data collected by Channel Futures online from February to May 2024. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors.

About Nuspire

With over 25 years of expertise, Nuspire, a PDI Technologies company, is redefining cybersecurity through intelligent unification and unparalleled protection. Our company delivers innovative managed security services (MSS), managed detection and response (MDR), endpoint detection and response (EDR) and consulting solutions tailored to clients' needs. Our technology-agnostic platform provides holistic visibility across entire security tech stacks, seamlessly integrating human expertise, advanced AI and cutting-edge technologies. This comprehensive approach offers unprecedented control and predictive intelligence across clients' cybersecurity infrastructure. With features like an AI-powered assistant for streamlined operations and a mobile application for on-the-go threat management, we empower organizations to confidently navigate the evolving threat landscape. Driven by uncompromising excellence, our experts and 24x7 SOCs enable clients to stay ahead of emerging threats while optimizing their security investments.

For more information, visit https://www.nuspire.com/ and follow the company on LinkedIn @Nuspire.

About Channel Futures

Channel Futures is a media and events destination for the information and communication technologies (ICT) channel community. We provide information, perspective, and connection for the entire channel ecosystem, including solution providers (SPs), managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), cloud service providers (CSPs), value-added resellers (VARs) and distributors, technology solutions brokerages, subagent and agents, as well as leading technology vendor partners and communication providers.

Channel Futures is where the world meets the channel; we are leading Channel Partners forward. Our properties include awards programs such as the Channel Futures MSP 501, a list of the most influential and fastest-growing providers of managed services in the technology industry; Channel Partners events, which delivers unparalleled in-person events including Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit. Our DEI Community Group initiative educates, supports, and promotes diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) in the ICT channel industry. More information is available at channelfutures.com.

Channel Futures is part of Informa Tech, a market-leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in the ICT sector. We welcome 14,000+ subscribers annually to our research, more than 4 million unique monthly visitors to our digital communities, 18,200+ students to our training programs and 225,000 delegates to our events.

