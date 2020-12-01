Nuspire Recognized as a 'Best and Brightest Companies To Work For in The Nation' For Fifth Year

COMMERCE, Mich., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuspire, a leading managed security services provider (MSSP), announced today that it has been named the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For In the Nation for 2020 by the National Association for Business Resources for the fifth year.

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation releases the results of the spring, summer, fall, and winter applications. The fall Best and Brightest National winners honored 151 winning organizations from across the country out of 1,100 nominations. Nuspire has been named a National Best and Brightest winner in 2019, 2018, 2017, and 2011.

"Winning this award year-over-year is a true testament to our fun, collaborative work culture at Nuspire that we have continued to build over the years," said Lewie Dunsworth, Nuspire CEO. "Even with the pandemic forcing us to quickly pivot to a full-time remote work environment, we made our employees a priority to ensure they were taken care of during this difficult time."

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work for Program identifies and honors companies from across the nation based on their communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention and more. Winners of the competition deliver exceptional human resource practices and have a remarkable commitment to their employees.

"Through the first half of 2020, the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For have demonstrated leadership and forward thinking as they pivoted their business and workforce through Covid-19. As the conversation and focus has shifted, our Best and Brightest winning companies have also been a voice for important actions regarding Race. It is in these unique times, the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For excel and share their knowledge with others," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs.

To view current job applications and to become part of an exciting work environment at Nuspire, visit https://www.nuspire.com/careers/

About Nuspire

Nuspire is a leading managed security services provider (MSSP) that is revolutionizing the cybersecurity experience by taking an optimistic and people first approach. Our deep bench of cybersecurity experts, world-class threat intelligence and 24×7 security operations centers (SOCs) detect, respond and remediate advanced cyber threats. We offer comprehensive services that combine award-winning threat detection with superior response capabilities to provide end-to-end protection across the gateway, network and endpoint ecosystem. Our client base spans thousands of enterprises of all sizes, across multiple industries, and achieves the greatest risk reduction per cyber-dollar spent. At Nuspire, we are laser-focused on delivering an extraordinary cybersecurity experience that exceeds client expectations. For more information, visit www.nuspire.com and follow @Nuspire.

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. There are numerous regional celebrations throughout the country such as Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego, San Francisco, Miami, New York, Charlotte, Denver, Seattle, Nashville, and Portland. Nominations are now being accepted for all programs. Visit thebestandbrightest.com to nominate your organization.

