Nuspire Recognized on CRN's 2024 MSP 500 List

COMMERCE, Mich, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuspire, a leading managed security services provider (MSSP), announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named the company to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Security 100 category for 2024.

The MSP 500 list, compiled by CRN, serves as a comprehensive guide to identifying and recognizing North America's top Managed Service Providers (MSPs). MSPs play a crucial role in supporting businesses by offering managed services that enhance efficiency, simplify IT solutions and optimize return on investment.

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, which recognizes companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, which recognizes large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, which recognizes MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.

The MSP 500 list aims to showcase and celebrate MSPs driving growth and innovation in the industry. These service providers enable businesses to harness complex technologies and maintain a strong focus on core business goals without stretching financial resources. By categorizing MSPs based on their business models and areas of expertise, the list helps end-users find the right partners to meet their specific needs and challenges in the rapidly evolving technology landscape.

Nuspire was recognized in the Security 100 list for its expertise in delivering services like managed detection and response (MDR) and cybersecurity consulting. This distinction highlights the company's robust security operations center team, which excels in delivering superior threat protection to businesses. In addition, Nuspire's pioneering myNuspire platform, which seamlessly integrates clients' security tools and services while offering insightful recommendations for security enhancement, has been lauded for its contribution to advancing the client experience.

Jennifer Follett, VP of US Content and executive Editor CRN, The Channel Company, emphasized the significance of managed services for businesses at various scales, stating, "Managed services provide a route for businesses of all sizes to maintain efficiency and adaptability throughout their growth journey. The solution providers featured in our 2024 MSP 500 list are introducing cutting-edge managed services portfolios to the market, enabling their clients to achieve success by optimizing their IT budgets. This allows businesses to allocate resources strategically, concentrating on mission-critical tasks that drive future success."

"We're honored to be recognized on CRN's 2024 MSP 500 list, particularly within the Security 100 category," said Lewie Dunsworth, CEO of Nuspire. "This recognition validates our efforts in delivering industry-leading managed security services, meeting clients where they are at in their cybersecurity journey and guiding them through the complexities of today's threat environment. We are dedicated to continuing our mission as a trusted security partner for organizations of all sizes."

The MSP 500 list is featured online at www.crn.com/msp500.

About Nuspire

Nuspire is a managed security services provider (MSSP) with 25 years of expertise, offering managed security services (MSS), managed detection and response (MDR), and managed endpoint detection and response (EDR) that supports best-in-breed EDR solutions. The company also offers cybersecurity consulting services (CSC), including incident readiness and response, threat modeling, digital forensics, technology optimization, posture assessments, and more. Nuspire's self-service, technology-agnostic platform, myNuspire, allows greater visibility into a CISO's entire security program. The platform alleviates the pain associated with tech sprawl, provides intelligence-driven recommendations, solves for alert fatigue and helps clients become more secure over time. With a deep bench of cybersecurity experts, award-winning threat intelligence and two 24×7 security operations centers (SOCs) Nuspire is equipped to detect, respond and remediate advanced cyber threats. Nuspire's client base spans thousands of enterprises, from midsized to large enterprises across multiple industries and geographic footprints. For more information, visit https://www.nuspire.com/ and follow the company on LinkedIn @Nuspire.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

© 2024 The Channel Company LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Nuspire