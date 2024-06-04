Nuspire Wins 2024 Fortress Cybersecurity Award from Business Intelligence Group

Nuspire recognized as a leader in companies delivering cutting-edge security solutions

COMMERCE, Mich., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuspire, a leading managed security services provider (MSSP), today announced that it has received the prestigious 2024 Fortress Cybersecurity Award in the Cybersecurity Leadership category. This recognition program honors the industry's leading individuals, companies and products at the forefront of safeguarding our data and digital assets and highlights Nuspire's commitment to excellence and innovation in providing top-tier managed security services.

Presented by Business Intelligence Group, the awards honor the world's leading companies and individuals driving the future of cybersecurity innovation. Winners are selected based on their dedication to developing solutions, raising awareness and defending against the growing threat of cyberattacks.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, Nuspire has firmly established itself as a leader in managed security, adapting and growing to meet the evolving needs of the cybersecurity landscape. The company provides a broad range of services, including managed security services (MSS), managed detection and response (MDR), and managed endpoint detection and response (EDR). These services are supported by advanced technology and a full spectrum of cybersecurity consulting capabilities, such as incident preparedness, threat modeling and executive advisory services.

"With today's constantly evolving threat landscape, organizations face complex cybersecurity challenges that require a new approach," said Lewie Dunsworth, CEO of Nuspire. "This award showcases Nuspire's unwavering commitment to redefining how our clients stay safe and secure. By combining cutting-edge solutions with expert guidance and unparalleled transparency, we empower businesses to confidently safeguard their assets in the face of evolving threats."

"In today's digital age, cybersecurity is no longer optional – it's essential," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer at the Business Intelligence Group. "We are proud to recognize Nuspire for their innovative solutions and unwavering commitment to protecting our data and infrastructure from ever-evolving cyber threats."

About Nuspire

Nuspire is a managed security services provider (MSSP) with 25 years of expertise, offering managed security services (MSS), managed detection and response (MDR), and managed endpoint detection and response (EDR) that supports best-in-breed EDR solutions. The company also offers cybersecurity consulting services (CSC) that include incident readiness and response, threat modeling, digital forensics, technology optimization, posture assessments and more. Nuspire's self-service, technology-agnostic platform, myNuspire, allows greater visibility into a CISO's entire security program. The platform alleviates the pain associated with tech sprawl, provides intelligence-driven recommendations, solves for alert fatigue and helps clients become more secure over time. With a deep bench of cybersecurity experts, award-winning threat intelligence and two 24×7 security operations centers (SOCs) Nuspire is equipped to detect, respond and remediate advanced cyber threats. Nuspire's client base spans thousands of enterprises, from midsized to large enterprises across multiple industries and geographic footprints. For more information, visit https://www.nuspire.com/ and follow the company on LinkedIn @Nuspire.

About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry or business award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

