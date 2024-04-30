Nuspire's Q1 2024 Threat Report Exposes Dark Web and Ransomware Surge

Cybercriminal Marketplaces Thrive: A 58.16% Spike in Dark Web Listings

COMMERCE, Mich., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuspire, a leading managed security services provider (MSSP), today unveiled its Q1 2024 Cyber Threat Report. This latest report provides an in-depth examination of the changing dynamics in cyber threats, highlighting rises in ransomware, dark web commerce and exploit activities, alongside measures to safeguard against these threats.

The Q1 2024 report spotlights a 3.69% rise in ransomware activities from Q4 2023, punctuating the persistent threat ransomware groups pose. Additionally, dark web market activity saw a staggering 58.16% increase in listings, indicating significant growth in the trade of stolen data and illicit goods.

Exploitation events also experienced a sharp uptick, with a 52.61% increase in total activity from Q4. The report specifically points to the exploitation of the Hikvision Product SDK WebLanguage Tag Command Injection vulnerability (CVE-2021-36260) as a leading concern.

"Nuspire's latest report underscores a critical evolution in the cyber threat landscape, marked by a notable increase in ransomware attacks and a surge in dark web marketplace activities. The obscurity and easy access of the dark web facilitate the exchange of exploit kits and confidential information, reducing the hurdles for would-be cybercriminals and complicating the task for cyber defense mechanisms," said J.R. Cunningham, Chief Security Officer at Nuspire. "Considering the secretive environment of the dark web and the difficulties in overseeing its operations, it is crucial for companies to emphasize intelligence gathering, ongoing surveillance and staff training to adeptly navigate these advancing threats."

Additional findings from Nuspire's newly-released cyber threat report:

Despite the U.S. Department of Justice's disruption of LockBit's operations on Feb. 20, 2024 , the group's extortion publications experienced only a temporary decline before rapidly recovering, resulting in a 1.74% increase in LockBit's publications by the end of Q1 2024 compared to Q4 2023.

, the group's extortion publications experienced only a temporary decline before rapidly recovering, resulting in a 1.74% increase in LockBit's publications by the end of Q1 2024 compared to Q4 2023. The manufacturing sector, crucial to supply chains and rich in intellectual property, faced a jump in ransomware attacks from LockBit and CL0P. The growth in attacks highlights the vulnerabilities this industry often faces resulting from complex IT/OT systems, underinvestment in cybersecurity and the sector's historical prioritization of operational continuity over security measures.

The report also revealed a more than twentyfold increase in exploit attempts against the Hikvision Product SDK WebLanguage Tag Command Injection vulnerability ( CVE-2021 -36260) compared to Q4's data. This vulnerability allows for remote device hijacking without user interaction on Hikvision security cameras.

-36260) compared to Q4's data. This vulnerability allows for remote device hijacking without user interaction on Hikvision security cameras. Listings on dark web marketplaces featuring Lumma Stealer saw a significant increase, more than doubling from Q4 2023. Lumma Stealer emerged in 2023 and quickly became a leader in infostealing malware.

"IDC's research highlights the dark web as a burgeoning marketplace for cyber threats, which is particularly concerning as it operates beyond the reach of traditional security measures," said Craig Robinson, Program Director of Security Services at IDC. "In response, organizations must extend their vigilance beyond their immediate IT environment to include intelligence gathering and monitoring these obscure online spaces. This proactive stance is part of a broader imperative to embrace emerging technologies, such as post-quantum cryptography and AI-driven security solutions, to build a resilient and forward-looking defense against an increasingly sophisticated and elusive threat landscape."

