Nuspire's Q2 2024 Threat Report Reveals Surge in Exploit Activity and Shifts in Ransomware Landscape

Exploit Attempts Rise by 21.07%, While Ransomware Publications Decrease

COMMERCE, Mich., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuspire, a leading managed security services provider (MSSP), today released its Q2 2024 Cyber Threat Report. This latest report offers a comprehensive analysis of evolving cyber threats, highlighting a significant jump in exploit activity, shifts in ransomware operations and changes in dark web marketplace dynamics.

Nuspire's Q2 2024 Cyber Threat Report unveils a 21.07% surge in exploit activity, evolving ransomware dynamics and dark web trends.

The Q2 2024 report indicates a 21.07% increase in exploit activity compared to Q1, underscoring the persistent and growing threat of vulnerability exploitation. Conversely, ransomware publications saw a 10.43% decrease, largely attributed to law enforcement actions against major ransomware groups. Dark web marketplace listings also experienced a 12.93% drop in overall activity, indicating potential shifts in cybercriminal tactics.

"Nuspire's Q2 report reveals a surge in exploit attempts, driven by Web Server File Access attempts and attacks targeting the nearly three-year-old Log4j vulnerability," said J.R. Cunningham, Chief Security Officer at Nuspire. "While ransomware publications declined due to law enforcement pressure on groups like LockBit, newer players like Play Ransomware are rising. At the same time, dark web activity saw a notable jump in listings for sensitive data, with social security numbers up by 22.19% and account access listings surging by 59.41%. This highlights the need for continuous vigilance and adaptability in cybersecurity strategies."

Additional findings from Nuspire's newly-released cyber threat report:

Exploit Activity : A total of 14,273,495 exploitation events were detected, marking a 21.07% uptick from Q1. Key drivers included Web Server File Access attempts and attacks targeting the Log4j and Hikvision Camera vulnerabilities.

: A total of 14,273,495 exploitation events were detected, marking a 21.07% uptick from Q1. Key drivers included Web Server File Access attempts and attacks targeting the Log4j and Hikvision Camera vulnerabilities. Ransomware Trends : While ransomware publications saw a 10.43% decrease, driven by law enforcement actions against groups like LockBit, Play Ransomware activity rose, stressing the fluid nature of the ransomware ecosystem.

: While ransomware publications saw a 10.43% decrease, driven by law enforcement actions against groups like LockBit, Play Ransomware activity rose, stressing the fluid nature of the ransomware ecosystem. Dark Web Listings : Despite an overall 12.93% decrease in dark web activity, there were substantial increases in specific listings:

: Despite an overall 12.93% decrease in dark web activity, there were substantial increases in specific listings: Social Security Numbers: 113,295 listings, up 22.19%



Account Access: 21,168 listings, up 59.41%

Manufacturing Sector: For the second consecutive quarter, this sector remained the top target for ransomware attacks, underscoring its vulnerability due to the complexity of securing IT/OT systems and its critical role in supply chains.

"The considerable growth in exploit attempts observed in Q2 2024 underscores the importance of proactive cybersecurity measures," said Craig Robinson, Vice President of Security Services Research at IDC. "The shift in ransomware and dark web dynamics, coupled with the pervasive influence of generative AI, punctuates the need for adaptive security strategies. Companies should focus on rationalizing their security stacks, embracing AI-powered solutions, and strengthening identity management and zero-trust principles to traverse the modern threat environment effectively."

To access the complete Q2 2024 Cyber Threat Report and learn more about protecting your organization, visit Nuspire's website.

About Nuspire

With over 25 years of expertise, Nuspire is redefining cybersecurity. The company delivers innovative managed security services (MSS), managed detection and response (MDR), endpoint detection and response (EDR), and consulting solutions tailored to clients' needs. Nuspire's technology-agnostic platform and data-driven intelligence seamlessly blend human expertise, advanced AI/automation and advanced technologies to provide unprecedented visibility, control and predictive intelligence across clients' cybersecurity infrastructure. Driven by uncompromising excellence, Nuspire's experts and 24x7 SOCs empower clients to confidently navigate the evolving threat landscape.

For more information, visit https://www.nuspire.com/ and follow the company on LinkedIn @Nuspire.

SOURCE Nuspire