Nusr-Et Announces Changes to USA Footprint

Doubling down on New York, Miami, and Las Vegas; closing Boston

NEW YORK, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nusr-Et Steakhouse, the globally renowned restaurant group from culinary sensation Nusret Gökçe, today announced changes to its USA footprint. The brand is planning to invest in and revamp locations in New York [midtown], Miami, and Las Vegas, continue operations in Beverly Hills and Dallas, and close its Boston location.

"We have experienced rapid growth since we opened our first restaurant in Istanbul back in 2011 and the current performance of the company is outstanding. We are continuing to invest and grow the portfolio, but we are reshuffling our restaurant mix around the world – with new locations opening while others will be closing," said Akin Tavuz, Board Member, Nusr-Et.

Nusr-Et operates in seven countries with 31 restaurants in 17 cities globally, including 6 restaurants in the USA, which is the 2nd largest market for the brand. The brand is planning to open new locations in Rome, Athens, Sao Paulo, and Mexico City as well as the Far East with a focus on China.

Notably, Nusr-Et just recently opened Saltbae Burger in iGA Istanbul Airport and is planning other Saltbae Burger locations in major airports around the world.

