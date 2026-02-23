Nusr-Et Steakhouse Announces Continued Global Expansion

St. Regis Mexico City Opening Marks Brand's First Latin American Location, with Ibiza and Dubai Mall Expansions to Follow

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nusr-Et Steakhouse, the world-renowned dining brand known for its premium cuts, signature style of service, and unmistakable culinary theatre, has announced the next chapter in its global expansion strategy with a new restaurant set to open at The St. Regis Mexico City this spring. The opening will mark the brand's first-ever location in Latin America and a major milestone in its continued evolution on the international fine dining stage.

The Mexico City debut represents a strategic step forward for the brand, aligning Nusr-Et Steakhouse with one of the world's most dynamic culinary capitals and further strengthening its presence within the luxury hospitality landscape. The partnership with The St. Regis reflects the brand's commitment to operating in premier destinations that share its dedication to excellence, precision, and elevated guest experiences.

The announcement follows the successful debut of Nusr-Et Milan, the brand's first restaurant in Italy, marking the brand's entry into one of Europe's most competitive culinary capitals. Since opening, the Milan location has drawn strong demand and critical attention, reinforcing the brand's momentum as it expands into culturally defining markets.

"Opening in Milan was a significant milestone," said Nusret Gökçe. "The warm welcome from our guests and the positive response from the media confirmed that our dedication to quality, discipline, and unforgettable service is appreciated around the world. We are proud to bring that same energy to Mexico City, and to continue expanding into cities that share our appetite for excellence."

In addition to Mexico City, Nusr-Et is preparing for new openings in Ibiza and at The Dubai Mall, further strengthening its footprint across Europe and the Middle East. The Ibiza restaurant will debut the full Nusr-Et Steakhouse experience, bringing the brand's signature premium cuts and theatrical service to one of Europe's most celebrated luxury travel destinations. In Dubai, the expansion will take shape through a flagship 'Saltbae Burger' location at The Dubai Mall in 2026, reflecting the company's continued growth within the luxury fast-casual segment.

With more than 20 restaurants across three continents and a team of over 1,600 employees worldwide, Nusr-Et Steakhouse continues to expand through a carefully planned and measured approach. Each new opening reflects the brand's commitment to maintaining its standards while entering markets that value craftsmanship and immersive hospitality. As it enters Latin America and deepens its presence in key international hubs, Nusr-Et remains focused on delivering a refined yet dynamic dining experience that continues to redefine the modern steakhouse.

About Nusr-Et

Nusr-Et is a globally acclaimed luxury steakhouse brand founded by chef and restaurateur Nusret Gökçe, widely known as "Salt Bae." Since opening its first location in Istanbul in 2010, Nusr-Et has earned international recognition for its premium cuts of meat, theatrical tableside service, and immersive dining experiences that engage all the senses. With more than 20 restaurants across three continents, Nusr-Et brings unparalleled hospitality and world-class culinary craftsmanship to major gastronomic capitals, from Istanbul and Dubai to Milan, London, Miami, and beyond. Each Nusr-Et destination reflects the brand's passion for quality, innovation, and memorable moments around the table. For more information, visit nusr-et.com.tr.

