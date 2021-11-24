NUST MISIS Engineers Create a Street Robot for Healthy Fast Food

MOSCOW, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NUST MISIS engineers together with Karfidov Lab have developed a working prototype of a vending machine for preparing healthy dishes. The device cooks dishes from vegetables and cereals in 30-60 seconds, which are suitable for those who live a healthy lifestyle or suffer from allergies and other specific diseases. According to the developers, the healthy food device will cost 1.4 million rubles.

Commissioned by the AFM private company, NUST MISIS engineers, together with the Karfidov Lab design bureau, have developed a prototype of the Salatomat vending machine, which can become part of the city's healthy food infrastructure. The device is loaded with 16 basic ingredients - vegetables, cereals, potatoes, noodles - and 20 dressings and toppings (sauces, cheese, nuts). With this set, Salatomat can cook up to 1000 different dishes. The user can also create an individual combination of products.

"The process of cooking by the robot begins with the preparation of products - thermal and ultraviolet processing (protection against microbes and viruses), cutting vegetables, stabilizing the temperature (cooling or heating, depending on the dish). This is followed by the dosage determination, packaging and dispensing. The cycle is completed by data fixation for further customer orders," said Aleksey Karfidov, head of the department of technological equipment engineering at NUST MISIS, co-founder and general designer of Karfidov Lab.

According to the developers, the robot is able to ensure the availability, safety and hygiene of components, quick preparation and individual nutritional composition. The device will also be completely non-contact. All cooking processes are carried out without human intervention.

All ingredients inside SalatOmat containers are pre-conditioned and loaded into hygienically sealed containers. Products can be stored in containers for a maximum of 8 hours, and if not used, they must be disposed of. Cooking takes 30-60 seconds, so the robot can collect from 150 to 500 portions per day. The device requires a power supply and availability for service maintenance (1-2 hours a day). The robot occupies about 2 square meters.

"The device has its brain and memory. The intelligent module collects and stores data on taste preferences and medical indications and restrictions of each order. The container "knows" what is in it due to the RFID chip, " added Aleksey Karfidov.

In the past two years, several startups that seek to replace human labor in preparing healthy food have been launched in the world. More than 200 Sally the Salad Robots were installed in the United States in 2021. But, unlike the Russian design, it does not exclude the possibility of accidental ingress of a small amount of the contents of neighboring hoppers. Such a product may cause allergic reactions. Also, the Sally's design does not address the issue of condensate drainage. The cost of Salatomat, according to the developers, will vary around 1.4 million rubles, while Sally costs about 2.2 million rubles.

Customers will be able to use the service using the AFM mobile app. The system will show the nearest point with the robot and remember the client's preferences.

Link: https://en.misis.ru/university/news/misc/2021-11/7647/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/955872/NUST_MISIS_Logo.jpg

SOURCE The National University of Science and Technology MISiS