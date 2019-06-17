Nusta Spa Introduces a Comprehensive Acupuncture Program

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of Washington, D.C.'s leading day spas and wellness destinations, Nusta Spa recently unveiled a new acupuncture program as a complement to its full menu of nature-inspired bodywork and skincare offerings.

Under the direction of Aubry Fisher, the President of the Virginia Acupuncture Society, and licensed acupuncturist and TCM practitioner, Marianna Csaszar, Nusta has designed a forward-thinking acupuncture program that leverages the spa's existing innovative menu of services to heighten the therapeutic benefits of acupuncture.

The client's needs and goals are evaluated in an Initial Intake Session (includes 1st acupuncture session) after which a course of treatments is prescribed customized to the type of health challenges the client wishes to master thru acupuncture:

All acupuncture treatments are available as single sessions or in packages of 6 ($570).

Nusta Spa also offers Accelerated Results packages, which include six acupuncture sessions coupled with various massage, skincare, body treatments, and associated natural products which enhance the effects of acupuncture. Add-on services such as cupping and moxa are also available.

To learn more or to book an initial intake session, call the Spa Desk at 202.530.5700 or visit www.nustaspa.com.

About Nusta Spa

Located in downtown Washington, D.C., Nusta Spa offers a full menu of natural and organic spa and wellness services for men and women, including facials, massage, body treatments, acupuncture, cupping, waxing, nail care, and more. With nearly 5,000 square feet of sustainable, high-tech interiors, it is the nation's first Gold LEED-certified spa designed with high performance green interiors, which are healthier, more efficient, and eco-friendly.

