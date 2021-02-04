NuStep Launches the First Upper Body Ergometer with a Swivel Drive Train: The UE8

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NuStep, LLC, a leading global provider of recumbent cross trainers used in healthcare, senior living and wellness settings, announced the launch of the UE8, a smart, inclusive upper body ergometer with a swivel drive train that supports barrier-free access to exercise from three positions: seated, standing and a wheelchair.

The UE8's unique swivel design, which adjusts at the touch of a finger, eliminates the need to remove the seat for standing or wheelchair users. As such, it supports efficient work flows for clinicians and provides quick, independent access for clients with varying degrees of mobility. Additionally, the swivel design enhances safety, eliminating the potential navigation hazards of an exposed seat rail when the seat has been removed.

"The UE8 design is a result of asking, observing and truly understanding the core needs of our customers," says Eric Sklar, NuStep CEO. "Customers have come to expect NuStep to lead in accessibility, reliability, ease of use and, more recently, in technological innovation."

In addition to the swivel drive train, the UE8 is also the first upper body ergometer designed with integrated sensor technology. Force sensors measure the power and symmetry of a user's performance in real time, providing objective data to document a user's functional gains.

Sklar notes that the UE8 is the third product NuStep has launched in the last two years. "We are not slowing down," Sklar says. "We have elevated our product development efforts by leveraging our biofeedback and high definition, dual touch screen technology with a first in category swivel accessibility feature."

The company introduced TRANSITT, its real-time biofeedback testing and training system in 2019 and the T6 recumbent cross trainer series featuring a dual HD touch screen in 2020.

About NuStep, LLC

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Mich., NuStep designs and manufacturers high-quality, inclusive exercise equipment. Since 1997, NuStep products have been the brand of choice in physical therapy, cardiac rehabilitation, senior community, fitness and home settings worldwide. www.nustep.com

NuStep LLC is a portfolio company of Main Street Capital Corporation (www.mainstcapital.com), an investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Through customized capital solutions, the firm has helped over 200 private companies grow or transition by providing flexible private equity and debt.

SOURCE NuStep, LLC

Related Links

https://www.nustep.com

