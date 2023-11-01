Nut Brand Orchard Valley Harvest Encourages Consumers to 'Say No' To No Nut November

Orchard Valley Harvest

01 Nov, 2023, 11:05 ET

Brand Takes a Stand Against a Viral Internet Challenge with New Creative Campaign and $20,000 in Free Nuts 

ELGIN, Ill., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nut brand Orchard Valley Harvest is taking on the viral phenomenon of "No Nut November" with a bold new creative campaign and the opportunity for consumers to be reimbursed for their nut purchases during the month. The brand is offering consumers free nuts (and a laugh) as its tenacious mascot "Ovie" seeks to rally support for his cause to say no to No Nut November, and also raise money to fight food insecurity with charitable partners. 

For the past 12 years, No Nut November has convinced millions of mostly young adult males to deny themselves "nut-based gratification" during the month of November. As a snack nut brand, Orchard Valley Harvest believes this is an absolute travesty and simply won't stand for it. So, this November, consumers are encouraged to visit SayNotoNoNutNovember.com to pledge to "nut loud and proud this November," and also get reimbursed for their nut purchases. People can upload proof of purchase along with Venmo or Paypal information and be reimbursed for their nut purchases. OVH will reimburse up to $20,000 total in consumer nut purchases through November 30. Full rules can be found www.JustSayNoToNoNutNovember.com

"As part of Orchard Valley Harvest's rebrand, this campaign aims to spark conversation by showing up in an unexpected, yet authentic place for a snack nut brand," said John Goetter, Vice President of Marketing at John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc., parent company of Orchard Valley Harvest. "Ovie's crusade to 'Say No' to No Nut November celebrates nut lovers everywhere and is a continuation of the culturally relevant and tongue-in-cheek humor we intend to bring to this category." 

The new creative campaign features Ovie convincing two college-aged males to give up on their nut abstinence and enjoy a delicious nut this November. In addition to the video, Orchard Valley Harvest is running targeted "Say No to No Nut November" ads in online spaces where the conversation is most frenzied, such as X (formerly Twitter) where Ovie can be seen dropping quippy remarks like, "With OVH you're never far from a good nut!" 

Orchard Valley Harvest makes delicious trail mixes, dipped snack nuts, salad toppers and chickpea chips that are packed with real, wholesome goodness. The company is owned by John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. a processor, packager, marketer and distributor of nut and dried fruit-based products that are sold under a variety of private brands and under the Company's Fisher®, Orchard Valley Harvest®, Squirrel Brand®, Southern Style Nuts®, and Just the Cheese® brand names. John B. Sanfilippo & Son is a 100-year old family run, public company based in Chicago. Orchard Valley Harvest launched its rebrand earlier this year, and the Say No to No Nut November campaign is its second major campaign. NASDAQ: JBSS 

Orchard Valley Harvest products can be purchased at Walmart, on Amazon, and at a variety of retailers nationwide. To learn more go to https://orchardvalleyharvest.com/

About Orchard Valley Harvest:
Founded by Farmers, Orchard Valley Harvest is the snacking brand that believes in better. We make delicious trail mixes, dipped snack nuts, salad toppers and chickpea chips. When it comes to snacking, we strive to make your choice an easy one: from the wholesome indulgence of chocolate dipped almonds to craveable, sweet and salty trail mixes to nut-packed salad toppers. Best of all, we are proud to partner with Conscious Alliance to support and feed America's communities by sorting, packing and moving truckloads of healthy food to those in need. Learn more at https://orchardvalleyharvest.com/. 

SOURCE Orchard Valley Harvest

News Releases in Similar Topics

