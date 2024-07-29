Nut Tree Capital Management and Caspian Capital Increase Offer to Purchase Martin Midstream Partners L.P. to $4.50 per Common Unit In Cash
Jul 29, 2024, 14:00 ET
Jul 29, 2024, 14:00 ET
Enhanced Offer Represents a 48% Premium to Martin Resource Management Corporation's Proposal, Which Significantly Undervalues MMLP and its Future Prospects
Despite Repeated Requests and Superior Value Being Offered to MMLP Unitholders, Martin Midstream GP LLC's Conflicts Committee Refuses to Meet with Nut Tree and Caspian Directly
Nut Tree and Caspian Call on Conflicts Committee to Act in Best Interests of All MMLP Unitholders by Meeting with Nut Tree and Caspian and Requiring Approval of the Majority of Unaffiliated Unitholders for Any Transaction with Martin Resource Management Corporation
NEW YORK, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nut Tree Capital Management L.P. ("Nut Tree") and Caspian Capital L.P. ("Caspian"), today sent a letter to the Conflicts Committee of the Board of Directors (the "Conflicts Committee") of Martin Midstream GP LLC (the "General Partner") notifying the Conflicts Committee of an increase to their fully financed offer to acquire Martin Midstream Partners L.P. ("MMLP" or the "Partnership") (Nasdaq: MMLP) for $4.50 per common unit in cash. This increased offer from the initial offer of $4.00 represents a 48% premium over the $3.05 per common unit offer made by Martin Resource Management Corporation ("MRMC") on May 24, 2024.
Nut Tree and Caspian believe their improved proposal is vastly superior to MRMC's proposal, which significantly undervalues MMLP and its future prospects, and that the MMLP unitholders who are unaffiliated with MRMC will find Nut Tree and Caspian's proposal more compelling, while providing equal or greater transaction certainty. With this increased offer, Nut Tree and Caspian maintain that they should be provided the opportunity to meet directly with the Conflicts Committee regarding their offer.
The full text of the letter is below:
July 29, 2024
Martin Midstream GP LLC
4200 Stone Road
Kilgore, Texas 75662
Attention: Byron Kelley, Chair of Conflicts Committee
Dear Members of the Conflicts Committee:
Nut Tree Capital Management L.P. ("Nut Tree") and Caspian Capital L.P. ("Caspian"), on behalf of certain funds and co-investors each advises or manages, are writing to the Conflicts Committee of the Board of Directors (the "Conflicts Committee") of Martin Midstream GP LLC (the "General Partner") to notify you in writing of our decision to increase our fully financed offer to acquire Martin Midstream Partners L.P. ("MMLP" or the "Partnership") to $4.50 per common unit in cash. This offer represents a 12.5% increase over our initial offer of $4.00 per common unit made on June 21, 2024, and a significant, 48% premium over Martin Resource Management Corporation's ("MRMC") $3.05 per common unit offer made on May 24, 2024. With this increased offer, we maintain that we should be provided the opportunity to meet directly with the Conflicts Committee regarding our offer in order to structure a transaction that would greatly benefit MMLP common unitholders.
Our decision to increase our offer is based on our own financial analysis of publicly available information regarding MMLP, its recent results, and current peer valuations. We further note that we may even be able to provide additional value for the Partnership's unitholders, subject to the findings of customary due diligence on the Partnership, should we be permitted to do so. In any event, we are confident that our improved proposal is vastly superior to MRMC's proposal, and that the Partnership's unitholders who are unaffiliated with MRMC will find our proposal more compelling, while we also provide equal or greater transaction certainty.
We are disappointed that despite our repeated requests, the Conflicts Committee has refused to meet with us directly, offering up only a meeting with its financial advisor, nor has the Conflicts Committee committed to requiring that any transaction with MRMC be subject to the approval of a majority of the unaffiliated common unitholders (that is, a vote that excludes the units held by MRMC, the General Partner, Ruben Martin, III, and any of their affiliates). We believe these steps are necessary to mitigate the conflicts of interest presented by MRMC's pending offer and to provide common unitholders with assurances regarding the integrity of the process being run by the Conflicts Committee. Nevertheless, we remain committed to constructive engagement with the Conflicts Committee to obtain its support, and ultimately to reach a negotiated, definitive agreement to acquire MMLP.
We have dedicated considerable time and effort to conduct our financial analysis of MMLP and ascertain an appropriate valuation, which supports our superior offer. We believe that MRMC significantly undervalues MMLP and its future prospects. In making these determinations, we considered the following:
As previously communicated, we stand ready to enter into an appropriate confidentiality agreement and commence our due diligence immediately and on an expedited basis following genuine and direct engagement with the Conflicts Committee regarding our offer. Depending on the outcome of that diligence, we may be able to increase our proposed purchase price or determine alternative transaction structures that could lead to even greater value for the Partnership's unitholders.
We continue to have committed and available capital to support this increased offer and can confirm that the definitive agreements would not include a financing condition.
We look forward to receiving a prompt response from the Conflicts Committee and directly discussing our offer further.
Sincerely,
|
Nut Tree Capital Management, LP
Jed Nussbaum
Chief Investment Officer
Scott Silver
Principal
|
Caspian Capital LP
Partner
Meagan Bennett
Managing Director
Latham & Watkins LLP and Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP are serving as legal counsel to Nut Tree and Caspian.
About Caspian Capital LP
Caspian Capital LP, founded in 1997, is focused on performing, stressed, distressed corporate credit, and value equities. Caspian currently oversees $4 billion in assets under management.
About Nut Tree Capital Management LP
Nut Tree Capital, founded in 2015, implements a fundamentals-based strategy focused on distressed credit, stressed/event-driven credit and value equities. Nut Tree currently oversees $4 billion in assets.
Media Contacts:
Jonathan Gasthalter/Nathaniel Garnick
Gasthalter & Co.
(212) 257-4170
1 See Wells Fargo Midstream Energy Update July 12, 2024, pg. 7. Permission to use the Wells Fargo Midstream Energy Update was neither sought nor obtained.
2 See MMLP's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 and May 2024 Investor Presentation
3 See Wells Fargo Midstream Monthly Outlook July 3, 2024, pg. 89. Permission to use the Wells Fargo Midstream Monthly Outlook was neither sought nor obtained.
4 See Wells Fargo Midstream Monthly Outlook July 3, 2024, pg. 9. Permission to use the Wells Fargo Midstream Monthly Outlook was neither sought nor obtained.
SOURCE Nut Tree Capital Management and Caspian Capital
Nut Tree Capital Management LP ("Nut Tree") and Caspian Capital LP ("Caspian"), today sent a letter to the Conflicts Committee of the Board of...
Share this article