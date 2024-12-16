Nut Tree Capital Management and Caspian Capital Send Letter to Unitholders Reiterating Why Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Unitholders Should Vote "AGAINST" the Value Destructive Merger with Martin Resource Management Corp.

News provided by

Nut Tree Capital Management and Caspian Capital

Dec 16, 2024, 07:30 ET

Letter Highlights False and Misleading Statements Made by MMLP in Attempt to Push Through Merger Enriching Ruben Martin and MRMC at Expense of Other MMLP Unitholders

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nut Tree Capital Management L.P. ("Nut Tree") and Caspian Capital L.P. ("Caspian"), which together with their affiliates have combined exposure in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) ("MMLP" or the "Company") of approximately 13.6% of the outstanding common units, today sent a letter to MMLP's common unitholders urging them to vote "AGAINST" the sale of MMLP to Martin Midstream Resource Corporation ("MRMC") for $4.02 per common unit (the "Merger") at the Company's upcoming meeting of unitholders scheduled for Monday, December 30, 2024 at 10:00 AM Central time.

The full text of the letter can be found here and is also available at www.ProtectMMLPValue.com.

Advisors
Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP and Latham & Watkins LLP are serving as legal counsel to Nut Tree and Caspian.

About Caspian Capital LP
Caspian Capital LP's absolute return strategy was founded in 1997 and is focused on performing, stressed, distressed corporate credit, and value equities. Caspian currently oversees $4.6 billion in assets under management.

About Nut Tree Capital Management LP
Nut Tree Capital, founded in 2015, implements a fundamentals-based strategy focused on distressed credit, stressed/event-driven credit and value equities. Nut Tree currently oversees $4 billion in assets.

Contacts
For Investors:
John Ferguson/Joe Mills
Saratoga Proxy Consulting LLC
(212) 257-1311/ (888) 368-0379
[email protected] 

For Media:
Jonathan Gasthalter/Nathaniel Garnick
Gasthalter & Co.
(212) 257-4170

SOURCE Nut Tree Capital Management and Caspian Capital

