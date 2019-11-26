Nutanix Mine with HYCU Now Available

BOSTON, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HYCU, Inc., a pioneering enterprise software company specializing in data backup, recovery and monitoring for next-generation Enterprise Clouds, announced general availability for Nutanix Mine with HYCU. Introduced at .NEXT 2019 in Anaheim, the newest joint solution for Nutanix and HYCU customers is well suited to meet scale, performance and simplicity for secondary storage requirements. For customers, Nutanix Mine with HYCU provides a compelling and efficient secondary storage solution to complement primary storage within private clouds.

"The customer reaction to Nutanix Mine with HYCU has been outstanding. We knew that there was interest in having a secondary storage solution powered by HYCU, as customers had been asking us to support what they were already using HYCU and Nutanix for, but in a single solution," said Simon Taylor, CEO at HYCU, Inc. "This newest secondary storage solution gives customers a powerful way to both simplify backup and recovery, but also make it truly invisible."

Nutanix Mine with HYCU was designed from the ground up to support the latest innovation from both companies and integrates the easy-to-use and intuitive HYCU interface with the 1-click experience of Nutanix Prism management console. Additional benefits include:

Rapid to Deploy and Easy to Manage – A turnkey backup solution that is easy to deploy and manage, alongside production infrastructure, from within Nutanix Prism.

– A turnkey backup solution that is easy to deploy and manage, alongside production infrastructure, from within Nutanix Prism. Easy to Scale Out – Customers have the option to start small and grow as they need.

Customers have the option to start small and grow as they need. Fully Integrated and Simplified Multi-tenancy Use – Easy for service providers and large organizations to enable self-service offerings, simplifying management.

– Easy for service providers and large organizations to enable self-service offerings, simplifying management. End-to-end Data Lifecycle Management – From predictable backup and restore operations that helps meet SLAs, to archiving data on Nutanix Objects for meeting regulatory retention requirements.

"As part of our focus to build a cloud-like experience in the data center, Nutanix Mine extends the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud Platform beyond primary infrastructure to integrate secondary data services like backup, archiving and disaster recovery into a single, easy-to-use solution," Greg Smith, VP of Product Marketing, Nutanix. "The vast majority of an organization's data is stored in backup and archives, making it challenging to manage effectively. Nutanix Mine brings the power of hyperconvergence to secondary data center operations, allowing Nutanix and HYCU customers to address their secondary storage challenges."

"At University Healthcare, our goal has been to simplify our IT operations and infrastructure with the best solutions possible, especially with a focused team to support this," said Jose Bellas, CIO, University Healthcare. "The key for us when we moved all in on Nutanix was to leverage the power of their platform, not just for primary storage but secondary as well. I've been using HYCU as my backup and recovery software solution as well as Nutanix as my backup target for a while now. With Nutanix Mine with HYCU, you get the best possible solution that is tightly integrated to simplify your secondary storage needs, with the benefit of streamlined management. In the end, whis will make things more efficient and help tie back to our overall business objectives."

To learn more about Nutanix Mine with HYCU, a webinar replay is available, "Making Secondary Storage Invisible." Nutanix Product Marketing Manager Tuhina Goel and HYCU VP Products Subbiah Sundaram share more on why Nutanix Mine with HYCU is the right choice for complete backup coverage for Nutanix's customers.

For information on Nutanix Mine with HYCU, visit : https://www.hycu.com/nutanix-mine, follow @hycuinc and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Availability

Nutanix Mine with HYCU is available from Nutanix and HYCU authorized global partners.

About HYCU

HYCU makes it easy to thrive in a hyper-simple, multi-cloud world. The pioneering enterprise software company specializes in data backup, recovery and monitoring for hyper-converged (HCI), Google Cloud and multi-cloud infrastructures. Headquartered in Boston, Mass., HYCU harnesses 25 years of sophisticated IT experience, insights from over one million users, and work with more than 25,000 customers, more than 10 ISVs and 350 employees to create a deep and unrivaled well of industry expertise. The result is unsurpassed alignment with industry leaders and a formidable competitive advantage in the multi-cloud space. HYCU's flagship products, a purpose-built backup and recovery solution for Nutanix, and a managed backup as a service for Google Cloud Platform, are acclaimed in the industry and features performance and value that are unmatched.

SOURCE HYCU, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.hycu.com

