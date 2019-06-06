Nutanix Selects Zenoss to Monitor Its IT Infrastructure

AUSTIN, Texas, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenoss Inc., the leader in hybrid IT monitoring and analytics software, today announced that Nutanix , a leader in enterprise cloud computing, has selected Zenoss to help prevent IT issues before they impact business services.

Nutanix deployed Zenoss for its patented technology that builds a real-time model of the entire hybrid IT infrastructure and provides actionable, prescriptive insights by tracking dynamic interdependencies and predicting when service disruptions could occur for cloud and on-premises IT environments.

Nutanix initially chose the Zenoss as a Service deployment model in 2017, which offers a unified view of end-to-end hybrid IT environments without requiring internal resources or hardware expenditures. Recently, Nutanix expanded their Zenoss deployment and chose Zenoss Cloud.

Zenoss Cloud delivers the ultimate level of IT service health with simplicity by providing the most granular and intelligent IT service modeling possible, at any scale, and sharing these unique insights with other IT operations management tools to make them more efficient.

"We preferred the Zenoss solution for its quick deployment," said Wendy M. Pfeiffer, CIO at Nutanix. "After deploying Zenoss, we were monitoring in hours instead of months. Zenoss also provides us with the complete coverage and real-time modeling we need for our dynamic IT environment. With Zenoss, we're able to successfully resolve IT issues as quickly as possible to maintain ongoing operations and maximize uptime for Nutanix."

Nutanix will also leverage the Zenoss-ServiceNow integration that automates a consistent, bidirectional information flow between IT operations and IT service management. The current, accurate and actionable information gives all IT teams the continuous data required to quickly begin resolution processes and address issues before disruptions occur.

"Protecting our customers' brands from infrastructure disruption is our mission," said Brian Wilson, chief customer officer at Zenoss, "and we are thrilled to partner with Nutanix to create and implement new and improved ways to manage modern IT. IT environments are continually becoming more complicated — from the application level to virtual machines, storage and hybrid clouds. Zenoss is proud to stand out as the only scalable service assurance platform that can be adapted to every type of environment."

About Zenoss

Zenoss works with the world's largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. As the leader in software-defined IT operations, Zenoss uniquely collects all types of machine data to build real-time IT service models that train machine learning algorithms to predict and eliminate outages in hybrid IT environments, dramatically reducing downtime and IT spend. Zenoss is recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Intelligent Application and Service Monitoring, Q2 2019 . For more information about Zenoss, please visit https://www.zenoss.com .

