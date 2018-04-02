NuTek Food Science Announces Dr. Jon A. Vanderhoof as Chief Medical Officer

"We are extremely pleased to add Dr. Vanderhoof's experience and insights to the NuTek Food Science Team. His extensive expertise, particularly in children's health and nutrition, will be of tremendous benefit to our company, our customers and consumers," said Brian Boor, President and COO of NuTek Food Science.

Tom Manuel, CEO of NuTek Food Science, stated, "The addition of someone with Dr. Vanderhoof's resume to the NuTek Team is both exciting and humbling. Jon's passion for improving health, especially children's health, is a perfect complement to our team and our mission."

Dr. Vanderhoof is an attending physician in GI/Nutrition at Boston Children's Hospital, Senior Lecturer in Pediatrics at the Harvard Medical School, and Professor Emeritus of Pediatrics at the University of Nebraska College of Medicine. From 1976 to 2006 he was the Chief of Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and served as Chair of Pediatrics at Creighton University from 1989 to 1993. He was Vice President, Global Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer, for Mead Johnson Nutrition from 2002 to 2011. Dr. Vanderhoof received his doctor of medicine degree in 1972 from the University of Nebraska College of Medicine, and completed his fellowship in Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition at the University of California at Los Angeles in 1976.

Dr. Vanderhoof has published roughly 160 refereed papers in various areas of pediatric gastroenterology and nutrition and has written comparable numbers of chapters and reviews on areas such as probiotics. He served as President of the North American Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition from 1986 to 1988, and he has served on the Editorial Boards of numerous scientific and clinical journals. He has lectured widely both nationally and internationally on a variety of issues related to all areas of pediatric gastrointestinal disease and nutrition. Dr. Vanderhoof received the Shwachman Award in 2001 from the North American Society of Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition, the highest award in North America given in the field of Pediatric Gastroenterology.

"The opportunity to join NuTek and advance their efforts to improve global health and wellness is extremely exciting. The health impact of a lower sodium, higher potassium diet to the general population, particularly children, cannot be overstated," said Vanderhoof. He continued, "NuTek's revolutionary potassium salt technology is dramatically and positively impacting global health and wellness, and I look forward to helping extend this impact."

About NuTek Food Science, LLC

The mission of NuTek Food Science is to help create great-tasting and affordable foods that enhance global health and wellness. The company strives to grow its business by being a great partner to the global food system with innovative products for food manufacturers, food retailers and restaurant chains.

Globally, potassium is under-consumed, while sodium is over-consumed. Through its revolutionary Salt for Life® portfolio, NuTek delivers improved nutrition by replacing sodium salt with potassium salt at unprecedented levels, all while maintaining great taste. Through this replacement, the food industry can economically and dramatically improve the nutritional profiles of its products, while offering the same great-tasting foods consumers both enjoy and demand. This results in healthier products, and ultimately, healthier people.

In addition to its industrial products, NuTek also offers a portfolio of Salt for Life® packaged products for both consumer at-home and restaurant use. These Salt for Life® products are available through an extensive network of leading grocery retailers and foodservice distributors.

NuTek Food Science, funded in part by an investment from Khosla Ventures, has offices in Omaha, NE and Minneapolis, MN. Rabobank named NuTek Food Science as its Emerging Leader in Innovation Award winner in 2015. Fast Company highlighted NuTek as one of three companies that Bill Gates recognized as "Shaping the Future of Food." For more information, please visit us at www.nuteksalt.com or www.saltforlife.com.

