Nutella® Celebrates People Who Make Mornings Special With New Limited-Edition Appreciation Jars And Contest

Now through June 30, 2019, consumers have the opportunity to nominate someone by visiting the Nutella website and sharing why their nominee makes their morning happy. Nominees can be anyone from a family member, to a local bus driver – or even just a friendly neighbor! By entering the contest, consumers have the chance to win their nominee up to $15,000, plus a $3,000 cash prize of their own. Even better? All entrants are automatically eligible to win a one-year supply of Nutella® The Original Hazelnut Spread®, just for submitting an entry.

As part of the contest, Nutella is also unveiling limited-edition appreciation jars, which are available for purchase, while supplies last. The limited-edition jars replace the iconic Nutella logo with sweet phrases like "my hero," "you rock" and "superstar," allowing consumers to show their appreciation for a special person in their life. For a full list of jar phrases, visit the link here.

"Our new contest and appreciation jars bring to life our tradition of making mornings special. We want to recognize people who create that same Nutella magic in the morning, and also give Nutella fans a fun and delicious way to show their appreciation," said Todd Midura, Vice President of Marketing at Nutella® North America, Ferrero.

Entrants are limited to one nominee per person. Contest prizes will be awarded in the form of a check, with grand prizewinners receiving the following:

1 st place: $15,000 (nominee); $3,000 (nominator)

place: (nominee); (nominator) 2 nd place: $10,000 (nominee); $2,000 (nominator)

place: (nominee); (nominator) 3rd place: $5,000 (nominee); $1,000 (nominator)

Official Rules available at Nutella.com

For more information and upcoming announcements, visit Nutella's Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram pages.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Void in PR & where prohibited. Open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C. who are 18+ years of age w/ a valid email account as of the date of entry. Promotion ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 6/30/2019. For complete details, including entry and prizing details, see Official Rules available at www.nutella.com.

About Nutella

Nutella®, The Original Hazelnut Spread®, was created in 1964 thanks to Mr. Michele Ferrero; it was based on the recipe for Giandujot developed in 1946 by his father, Pietro Ferrero – confectioner and founder of Ferrero – in Italy's Piedmont area. Today, the popular hazelnut spread with cocoa is available in over 170 countries worldwide.

About Ferrero

Founded as a family business in Alba, Italy in 1946, Ferrero is the third-largest company in the global chocolate confectionary market, with global sales of over $12 billion, distribution across over 170 countries, and a workforce of more than 30,000 people across 53 countries. Ferrero entered the U.S. in 1969 with Tic Tac® breath mints, which have become an icon in the U.S. breath mint market. Ferrero subsequently introduced Ferrero Rocher® pralines and Nutella® hazelnut spread to the U.S. market, and recently acquired U.S. chocolate company Fannie May Confections Brands, which through its Fannie May and Harry London brands provides offerings across key categories including chocolate bars, pralines and other snacks.

