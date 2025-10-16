Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) Shareholders Who Lost Money Have Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with losses related to Nutex Health Inc. ("Nutex" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NUTX) have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed alleges that, between August 8, 2024 and August 14, 2025, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) HaloMD was achieving lucrative arbitration results for Nutex by engaging in a coordinated scheme to defraud insurance companies; (2) as a result, to the extent that they were the product of fraudulent conduct, revenues attributable to the Company's engagement with HaloMD in the IDR process were unsustainable; (3) in addition, the Company overstated the extent to which it had remediated, and/or its ability to remediate, the material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting; (4) as a result, the Company was unable to effectively account for the treatment of certain of its stock based compensation obligations; (5) as a result, Nutex improperly calculated these stock based compensation obligations as equity rather than liabilities; (6) the foregoing increased the risk that the Company would be unable to timely file certain financial reports with the SEC; (7) accordingly, Nutex's business and/or financial prospects were overstated; and (8) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

