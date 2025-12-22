NUTEX HEALTH OPENS ARCHVIEW ER & HOSPITAL IN ST. LOUIS

HOUSTON, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutex Health Inc. ("Nutex Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NUTX), a physician-led, integrated healthcare delivery system comprised of 26 state-of-the-art micro hospitals and hospital outpatient departments in 12 states and primary care-centric, risk-bearing physician networks, today announced the opening of its 26th hospital in a new state: Missouri. Archview ER & Hospital is located at 1320 N. Jefferson Ave. in St. Louis.

The staff of medical experts at Archview ER & Hospital are bringing the community 24/7/365 days of concierge-level care. The 16,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility houses 15 Emergency Room beds and 3 inpatient suites. It features a full-service laboratory and advanced imaging technology, including MRI, CT, X-ray, and ultrasound, with same-day scheduling and rapid results.

"We're truly excited to open our doors and begin serving the community we care so deeply about. This hospital was built with our neighbors in mind. It's more than a facility, it's a place for healing, support, and connection, and we're honored to be part of this next chapter for our community," said Karen D. Johnson, MBA, BSN, RN, Chief Nursing Officer at Archview ER & Hospital.

"We are proud to expand our healthcare footprint with Archview ER & Hospital, our very first location in the great state of Missouri. Strategically positioned in North St. Louis, this state-of-the-art facility offers a truly unique setting—featuring direct views of the iconic Gateway Arch and neighboring the cutting-edge National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency campus. This location symbolizes innovation, accessibility, and our commitment to delivering exceptional care to the community," stated Tom Vo, M.D., MBA, Chairman and CEO of Nutex Health.

About Nutex Health Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas and founded in 2011, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) is a healthcare management and operations company with two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division.

The Hospital Division owns, develops and operates innovative health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments. This division owns and operates 26 facilities in 12 states.

The Population Health Management division owns and operates provider networks such as Independent Physician Associations. Through our Management Services Organization, we provide management, administrative and other support services to our affiliated hospitals and physician groups.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will," "will likely result," "expected to," "will continue," "anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intend," "goal," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy, changes in laws or regulations, including the interim final and final rules implemented under the No Surprises Act, to remediate our material weaknesses in a timely manner, economic conditions, dependence on management, dilution to stockholders, lack of capital, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to effectively respond to the growth and demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, the Company's ability to compete, conflicts of interest in related party transactions, regulatory matters, protection of technology, lack of industry standards, the effects of competition and the ability of the Company to obtain future financing. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, under the heading "Risk Factors" in Part II, Item IA thereof, and the risk factors and other cautionary statements contained in our other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

SOURCE Nutex Health, Inc.