NUTEX HEALTH REOPENS RED RIVER ER & HOSPITAL IN TEXAS

HOUSTON, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutex Health Inc. ("Nutex Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NUTX), a physician-led, integrated healthcare delivery system comprised of 25 state-of-the-art micro hospitals and hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs) in 11 states and primary care-centric, risk-bearing physician networks, today announced the reopening of Red River ER & Hospital in Sherman, Texas.

The staff of medical experts at Red River ER & Hospital are bringing the community 24/7/365 days of concierge-level care. The 18,500 square foot state-of-the-art facility houses seven Emergency Room beds, four inpatient suites, and two triage rooms. It features a full-service laboratory and advanced imaging technology, including MRI, CT, X-ray, and ultrasound, with same-day scheduling and rapid results.

"I'm thrilled to celebrate the opening of Red River ER & Hospital—a true milestone in our mission to care for this community," said Amy Coffman, MSN, RN, CEN, Chief Nursing Officer at Red River ER & Hospital. "With new, state-of-the-art equipment, no wait times, and a team of compassionate professionals, we're redefining what exceptional patient care looks like. Our care teams cannot wait to welcome patients with the innovation, excellence, and heartfelt dedication they deserve."

"Sherman, Texas is a dynamic, fast-growing city on the Texas / Oklahoma border. We are very happy to reopen the hospital to serve the communities with our unique brand of medicine on both the Texas and Oklahoma side," stated Tom Vo, M.D., MBA, Chairman and CEO of Nutex Health.

About Nutex Health Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas and founded in 2011, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) is a healthcare management and operations company with two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division.

The Hospital Division owns, develops and operates innovative health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments. This division owns and operates 25 facilities in 11 states.

The Population Health Management division owns and operates provider networks such as Independent Physician Associations. Through our Management Services Organization, we provide management, administrative and other support services to our affiliated hospitals and physician groups.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will," "will likely result," "expected to," "will continue," "anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intend," "goal," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy, changes in laws or regulations, including the interim final and final rules implemented under the No Surprises Act, to remediate our material weaknesses in a timely manner, economic conditions, dependence on management, dilution to stockholders, lack of capital, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to effectively respond to the growth and demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, the Company's ability to compete, conflicts of interest in related party transactions, regulatory matters, protection of technology, lack of industry standards, the effects of competition and the ability of the Company to obtain future financing. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, under the heading "Risk Factors" in Part II, Item IA thereof, and the risk factors and other cautionary statements contained in our other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

SOURCE Nutex Health, Inc.