NUTEX HEALTH REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

TOTAL REVENUE OF $67.5 MILLION FOR FIRST QUARTER 2024 VS $56.3 MILLION IN 2023, AN INCREASE OF 20%

HOSPITAL DIVISION VISITS OF 40,068 FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2024 VS VISITS OF 33,085 IN 2023, AN INCREASE OF 21.1%

HOSPITAL DIVISION OPERATING INCOME OF $10.5 MILLION FOR FIRST QUARTER 2024 VS $4.8 MILLION IN 2023, AN INCREASE OF 119%

NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF $3.1 MILLION FOR FIRST QUARTER 2024

CONTINUED FOCUS ON INCREASED CASH FLOW THROUGH REDUCTION IN OPERATING EXPENSES AND PORTFOLIO OPTIMIZATION

HOUSTON, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutex Health Inc. ("Nutex Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NUTX), a physician-led, technology-enabled integrated healthcare delivery system comprised of 21 state-of-the-art micro hospitals in nine states and primary care-centric, risk-bearing physician networks, today announced first quarter 2024 financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024:

Total revenue of $67.5 million as compared to total revenue of $56.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 , an increase of approximately 20%. Of this revenue growth, mature hospitals, which are hospitals opened prior to December 31, 2021 , increased by 6.7% in 2024 compared to 2023.

as compared to total revenue of for the three months ended , an increase of approximately 20%. Of this revenue growth, mature hospitals, which are hospitals opened prior to , increased by 6.7% in 2024 compared to 2023. Total visits from the Hospital Division were 40,068 for the first quarter 2024 as compared to 33,085 for the first quarter 2023, an increase of 6,983 or 21.1%. Of this visit growth, mature hospitals increased by 5.3% in 2024 compared to 2023.

Net loss attributable to Nutex Health Inc. of $0.4 million as compared to net loss attributable to Nutex Health Inc. of $5.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 .

as compared to net loss attributable to Nutex Health Inc. of for the three months ended . EBITDA of $7.1 million as compared to EBITDA of $0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 .

as compared to EBITDA of for the three months ended . Adjusted EBITDA of $4.6 million as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $2.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 , an increase of 92%.

as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of for the three months ended , an increase of 92%. Net cash from operating activities of $3.1 million .

. As of March 31, 2024 , the Company had total assets of $404.3 million , including cash and cash equivalents of $30.0 million and long-term debt of $26.3 million .

Note: EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial metrics. A reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP measures is included below in this earnings release.

"We are pleased to report 20% revenue growth, Adjusted EBITDA of $4.6 million and a 119% increase in hospital division operating income to $10.5 million in 2024, with overall Nutex operating income of $1.5 million as opposed to an operating loss of $4.5 million in the same period last year," stated Jon Bates, Chief Financial Officer of Nutex Health.

"We had a solid First Quarter with strong year over year growth. Volume continues to increase at both our mature hospitals as well as the four hospitals that we opened in 2023. Our average payment by insurers of patient claims increased, a trend we are optimistic will persist as we continue to work the NSA claims through the Independent Dispute Resolution process," stated Tom Vo, M.D., MBA, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nutex Health.

"Nutex Health has generated net cash from operations and has had positive Adjusted EBITDA for multiple consecutive quarters while growing organically with the opening of five new micro hospitals and growing our population health division in the past 18 months. We believe our balance sheet is strong, with $30.0 million in cash and only $26.3 million in long-term debt," stated Warren Hosseinion, M.D., President of Nutex Health.

For more details on the Company's First Quarter 2024 financial results, please refer to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission and accessible at www.sec.gov .

NUTEX HEALTH INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)





March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 30,006,419

$ 22,002,056 Accounts receivable



61,533,245



58,624,301 Accounts receivable - related parties



4,213,847



4,152,068 Inventories



2,975,486



3,390,584 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



1,629,346



2,679,394 Total current assets



100,358,343



90,848,403 Property and equipment, net



80,570,705



81,387,649 Operating right-of-use assets



11,580,253



11,853,082 Finance right-of-use assets



173,920,659



176,146,329 Intangible assets, net



20,102,371



20,512,636 Goodwill, net



17,066,263



17,066,263 Other assets



685,260



431,135













Total assets

$ 404,283,854

$ 398,245,497













Liabilities and Equity











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 17,217,905

$ 18,899,196 Accounts payable - related parties



6,856,962



6,382,197 Lines of credit



2,777,128



3,371,676 Current portion of long-term debt



9,388,455



10,808,721 Operating lease liabilities, current portion



1,586,904



1,579,987 Finance lease liabilities, current portion



4,366,696



4,315,979 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



17,694,134



12,955,296 Total current liabilities



59,888,184



58,313,052 Long-term debt, net



26,308,017



26,314,733 Warrant liability



5,060,810



- Operating lease liabilities, net



15,097,284



15,479,639 Finance lease liabilities, net



212,867,062



213,886,213 Deferred tax liabilities



5,050,347



5,145,754 Total liabilities



324,271,704



319,139,391













Commitments and contingencies

























Equity:











Common stock, $0.001 par value; 950,000,000 shares authorized; 49,719,375 and

45,111,994 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023,

respectively



49,719



45,112 Additional paid-in capital



472,405,834



470,480,617 Accumulated deficit



(409,436,614)



(409,072,539) Nutex Health Inc. equity



63,018,939



61,453,190 Noncontrolling interests



16,993,211



17,652,916 Total equity



80,012,150



79,106,106













Total liabilities and equity

$ 404,283,854

$ 398,245,497

NUTEX HEALTH INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,



2024

2023 Revenue:











Hospital division

$ 60,029,369

$ 49,288,164 Population health management division



7,424,418



7,041,253 Total revenue



67,453,787



56,329,417













Operating costs and expenses:











Payroll and benefits



27,003,144



25,836,673 Contract services



11,319,454



9,189,331 Medical supplies



5,321,842



4,023,882 Depreciation and amortization



4,186,202



3,993,747 Other



9,465,967



8,438,061 Total operating costs and expenses



57,296,609



51,481,694













Gross profit



10,157,178



4,847,723













Corporate and other costs:











Facilities closing costs



-



217,266 Stock-based compensation expense



49,167



1,900,000 General and administrative expenses



8,658,410



7,175,544 Total corporate and other costs



8,707,577



9,292,810













Operating income (loss)



1,449,601



(4,445,087)













Interest expense, net



4,444,362



3,140,089 Gain on warrant liability



(2,600,747)



- Other (income) expense



(241,192)



247,455 Loss before taxes



(152,822)



(7,832,631)













Income tax expense (benefit)



389,665



(910,659)













Net loss



(542,487)



(6,921,972)













Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(178,412)



(1,774,693)













Net loss attributable to Nutex Health Inc.

$ (364,075)

$ (5,147,279)













Loss per common share:











Basic

$ (0.01)

$ (0.12) Diluted

$ (0.01)

$ (0.12)

NUTEX HEALTH INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,



2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:











Net loss

$ (542,487)

$ (6,921,972) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



4,186,202



3,993,747 Gain on warrant liability



(2,600,747)



- Amortization of debt issuance costs



-



6,738 Stock-based compensation expense



49,167



1,900,000 Deferred tax benefit



(95,407)



(910,659) Debt accretion expense



365,104



- Loss on lease termination



-



58,211 Non-cash lease expense (income)



(102,609)



40,545 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisitions:











Accounts receivable



(2,908,944)



6,620,249 Accounts receivable - related party



(61,779)



(100) Inventories



415,098



47,840 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



795,923



1,040,753 Accounts payable



(1,681,291)



(8,565,577) Accounts payable - related party



474,765



9,636 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



4,757,864



3,732,602 Net cash from operating activities



3,050,859



1,052,013













Cash flows from investing activities:











Acquisitions of property and equipment



(733,323)



(4,376,983) Cash related to deconsolidation of Real Estate Entities



-



(1,039,157) Net cash from investing activities



(733,323)



(5,416,140)













Cash flows from financing activities:











Proceeds from lines of credit



-



49,414 Proceeds from notes payable



2,915,000



7,551,506 Repayments of lines of credit



(594,548)



- Repayments of notes payable



(4,386,398)



(2,209,678) Repayments of finance leases



(968,434)



(936,703) Proceeds from common stock issuance, net issuance costs



9,202,500



- Members' contributions



-



28,000 Members' distributions



(481,293)



(1,537,141) Net cash from financing activities



5,686,827



2,945,398 Net change in cash and cash equivalents



8,004,363



(1,418,729) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period



22,002,056



34,255,264 Cash and cash equivalents - end of the period

$ 30,006,419

$ 32,836,535

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used as a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure by management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful because it allows us to more effectively evaluate our operating performance.

We define EBITDA as net income (loss) attributable to Nutex Health Inc. plus interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) attributable to Nutex Health Inc. plus net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, further adjusted for stock-based compensation, certain defined items of expense, any acquisition-related costs and impairments. A reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is included below. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not intended to serve as an alternative to U.S. GAAP measures of performance and may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies.





Three Months Ended March 31,



2024

2023 Reconciliation of net loss attributable to Nutex Health Inc. to Adjusted

EBITDA:











Net loss attributable to Nutex Health Inc.

$ (364,075)

$ (5,147,279) Depreciation and amortization



4,186,202



3,993,747 Interest expense, net



4,444,362



3,140,089 Income tax expense (benefit)



389,665



(910,659) Allocation to noncontrolling interests



(1,544,173)



(755,310) EBITDA



7,111,981



320,588 Facilities closing costs



-



217,266 Gain on warrant liability



(2,600,747)



- Stock-based compensation expense



49,167



1,900,000 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 4,560,401

$ 2,437,854

About Nutex Health Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas and founded in 2011, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) is a healthcare management and operations company with two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division.

The Hospital Division owns, develops and operates innovative health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs). This division owns and operates 21 facilities in nine states.

The Population Health Management division owns and operates provider networks such as Independent Physician Associations (IPAs). Through our Management Services Organization (MSO), we provide management, administrative and other support services to our affiliated hospitals and physician groups. Our cloud-based proprietary technology platform aggregates clinical and claims data across multiple settings, information systems and sources to create a holistic view of patients and providers, allowing us to deliver greater quality care more efficiently.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will", "will likely result," "expected to," "will continue," "anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intend," "goal," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy, changes in laws or regulations, including the interim final and final rules implemented under the No Surprises Act, economic conditions, dependence on management, dilution to stockholders, lack of capital, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to effectively respond to the growth and demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, the Company's ability to compete, conflicts of interest in related party transactions, regulatory matters, protection of technology, lack of industry standards, the effects of competition and the ability of the Company to obtain future financing. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 under the heading "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item IA thereof, and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

