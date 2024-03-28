NUTEX HEALTH REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

TOTAL REVENUE OF $247.6 MILLION FOR THE YEAR ENDED 2023 VS $219.3 MILLION IN 2022, AN INCREASE OF 13%

HOSPITAL DIVISION OPERATING INCOME OF $36.3 MILLION FOR YEAR ENDED 2023 VS $15.0 MILLION IN 2022, AN INCREASE OF 142%

NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF $1.3 MILLION FOR THE YEAR ENDED 2023

CONTINUED FOCUS ON INCREASED CASH FLOW THROUGH REDUCTION IN OPERATING EXPENSES AND PORTFOLIO OPTIMIZATION

HOUSTON, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutex Health Inc. ("Nutex Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NUTX), a physician-led, technology-enabled integrated healthcare delivery system comprised of 20 state-of-the-art micro hospitals in eight states and primary care-centric, risk-bearing physician networks, today announced fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023:

Total revenue of $69.7 million as compared to total revenue of $53.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 , an increase of approximately 30%.

as compared to total revenue of for the three months ended , an increase of approximately 30%. Net loss attributable to Nutex Health Inc. of $31.6 million (including a non-cash asset impairment charge of $29.1 million and a $1.1 million goodwill impairment charge for hospital closures) as compared to net loss attributable to Nutex Health Inc. of $14.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 .

(including a non-cash asset impairment charge of and a goodwill impairment charge for hospital closures) as compared to net loss attributable to Nutex Health Inc. of for the three months ended . Adjusted EBITDA of $3.1 million as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of negative $5.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 .

Financial Highlights for the Year Ended December 31, 2023:

Total revenue of $247.6 million as compared to total revenue of $219.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 .

as compared to total revenue of for the year ended . Net loss attributable to Nutex Health Inc. of $45.8 million (including a non-cash asset impairment charge of $29.1 million and a $1.1 million goodwill impairment charge for hospital closures) as compared to net loss attributable to Nutex Health Inc. of $424.8 million (including a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $398.1 million ) for the year ended December 31, 2022 .

(including a non-cash asset impairment charge of and a goodwill impairment charge for hospital closures) as compared to net loss attributable to Nutex Health Inc. of (including a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of ) for the year ended . Adjusted EBITDA of $10.8 million as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $12.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 .

as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of for the year ended . Net cash from operating activities of $1.3 million .

. As of December 31, 2023 , the Company had total assets of $398.2 million , including cash and cash equivalents of $22.0 million .

Note: EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial metrics. A reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP measures is included below in this earnings release.

"We are pleased to report 13% revenue growth, $10.8 million of Adjusted EBITDA and a 142% increase in hospital division operating income to $36.3 million in 2023," stated Jon Bates, Chief Financial Officer of Nutex Health.

"We had a solid 4th Quarter in 2023. In January of 2024, our management team and Board of Directors initiated a streamlined strategic plan that included a targeted reduction in annual cash operating expenses as well as a more focused allocation of resources and portfolio optimization. Some of these initiatives have already been executed while others are in the process of being implemented. Our goal for 2024 is to continue to be the leader and innovator in our industry, and to provide a very unique platform for selected growth opportunities," stated Tom Vo, M.D., MBA, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nutex Health.

"We are intensely focused on our goal to deliver profitability on a net income basis to our investors. We believe that we are well positioned to improve our financial performance over the medium and long-term," stated Warren Hosseinion, M.D., President of Nutex Health.

For more details on the Company's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 financial results, please refer to our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission and accessible at www.sec.gov .

NUTEX HEALTH INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)



December 31,



2023

2022 Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 22,002,056

$ 34,255,264 Accounts receivable



58,624,301



57,777,386 Accounts receivable - related parties



4,152,068



538,183 Inventories



3,390,584



3,533,285 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



2,679,394



1,869,806 Total current assets



90,848,403



97,973,924 Property and equipment, net



81,387,649



82,094,352 Operating right-of-use assets



11,853,082



20,466,632 Financing right-of-use assets



176,146,329



192,591,624 Intangible assets, net



20,512,636



21,191,390 Goodwill, net



17,066,263



17,010,637 Other assets



431,135



423,426













Total assets

$ 398,245,497

$ 431,751,985













Liabilities and Equity











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 18,899,196

$ 23,614,387 Accounts payable - related parties



6,382,197



3,915,661 Lines of credit



3,371,676



2,623,479 Current portion of long-term debt



10,808,721



12,546,097 Operating lease liabilities, current portion



1,579,987



1,703,014 Financing lease liabilities, current portion



4,315,979



4,219,518 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



12,955,296



6,240,813 Total current liabilities



58,313,052



54,862,969 Long-term debt, net



26,314,733



23,051,152 Operating lease liabilities, net



15,479,639



19,438,497 Financing lease liabilities, net



213,886,213



203,619,756 Deferred tax liabilities



5,145,754



10,452,211 Total liabilities



319,139,391



311,424,585













Commitments and contingencies (Note 10)

























Equity:











Common stock, $0.001 par value; 950,000,000 shares authorized; 676,679,911 and

650,223,840 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022,

respectively



676,680



650,224 Additional paid-in capital



469,849,049



458,498,402 Accumulated deficit



(409,072,539)



(363,285,925) Nutex Health Inc. equity



61,453,190



95,862,701 Noncontrolling interests



17,652,916



24,464,699 Total equity



79,106,106



120,327,400













Total liabilities and equity

$ 398,245,497

$ 431,751,985

NUTEX HEALTH INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)





Three months ended December 31

Year ended December 31



2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenue:























Hospital division

$ 62,585,167

$ 46,532,019

$ 218,070,397

$ 198,508,245 Population health management division



7,084,306



7,192,054



29,575,919



20,786,061 Total revenue



69,669,473



53,724,073



247,646,316



219,294,306

























Operating costs and expenses:























Payroll



28,807,419



26,466,650



108,377,938



111,785,110 Contract services



14,377,128



9,809,286



42,349,982



35,913,441 Medical supplies



3,402,926



2,791,779



14,151,140



12,118,893 Insurance expense



-



2,284,377



-



- Depreciation and amortization



4,682,724



3,271,861



17,591,572



13,131,374 Other



5,185,964



8,569,796



30,401,513



30,923,750 Total operating costs and expenses



56,456,161



53,193,749



212,872,145



203,872,568

























Gross profit



13,213,312



530,324



34,774,171



15,421,738

























Corporate and other costs:























Facilities closing costs



-



-



217,266



- Acquisition costs



-



-



43,464



3,885,666 Stock-based compensation



637,159



-



2,835,971



189,581 Impairment of assets



29,082,203



-



29,082,203



- Impairment of goodwill



1,139,297



-



1,139,297



398,135,038 General and administrative expenses



8,499,550



6,309,235



33,229,718



19,810,607 Total corporate and other costs



39,358,209



6,309,235



66,547,919



422,020,892

























Operating income (loss)



(26,144,897)



(5,778,911)



(31,773,748)



(406,599,154)

























Interest expense, net



4,236,553



2,862,071



16,317,869



12,490,260 Other expense (income)



328,461



212,426



399,182



559,299 Income (loss) before taxes



(30,709,911)



(8,853,408)



(48,490,799)



(419,648,713)

























Income tax expense (benefit)



(2,998,554)



1,805,176



(5,067,084)



13,090,905

























Net income (loss)



(27,711,357)



(10,658,584)



(43,423,715)



(432,739,618)

























Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests



3,906,540



4,093,593



2,362,899



(7,959,172)

























Net income (loss) attributable to Nutex Health Inc.

$ (31,617,897)

$ (14,752,177)

$ (45,786,614)

$ (424,780,446)

























Earnings (loss) per common share























Basic



(0.05)



(0.02)



(0.07)



(0.67) Diluted



(0.05)



(0.02)



(0.07)



(0.67)

NUTEX HEALTH INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)





Year ended December 31,



2023

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:

















Net income (loss)

$ (43,423,715)

$ (432,739,618)

$ 168,525,285 Adjustment to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization



17,591,572



13,131,374



7,662,464 Debt accretion expense



1,209,981



1,952,829



50,273 Impairment of assets



29,082,203



-



- Impairment of goodwill



1,139,297



398,135,038



- Stock-based compensation expense



2,835,971



189,581



- Rescission of warrant exercise expense



-



561,651



- Other income - gain on PPP loan forgiveness



-



-



(5,546,597) Deferred tax expense (benefit)



(5,707,323)



4,996,209



- (Gain) loss on lease termination



58,210



-



(109,494) Non-cash lease expense



131,582



64,143



97,578 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

















Accounts receivable



(969,761)



56,622,133



(5,392,614) Accounts receivable - related party



(3,613,885)



1,454,934



(1,229,940) Inventories



142,701



(719,107)



(1,088,489) Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(817,297)



(1,419,139)



(233,114) Accounts payable



(4,715,101)



10,018,100



6,365,978 Accounts payable - related party



2,466,536



(329,155)



(97,985) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



5,845,481



(1,311,865)



4,429,141 Net cash from operating activities



1,256,452



50,607,108



173,432,486



















Cash flows from investing activities:

















Acquisitions of property and equipment



(9,496,832)



(14,632,414)



(36,926,591) Acquired cash in reverse acquisition with Clinigence



-



12,716,228



- Payments for acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired



(703,893)



-



- Cash related to deconsolidation of Real Estate Entities



(1,039,157)



(2,421,212)



(48,853) Net cash from investing activities



(11,239,882)



(4,337,398)



(36,975,444)



















Cash flows from financing activities:

















Proceeds from lines of credit



2,340,911



2,623,479



- Proceeds from notes payable



16,952,905



815,881



19,614,372 Proceeds from convertible notes



4,909,864



-



- Repayments of lines of credit



(1,592,714)



(72,055)



(864,659) Repayments of notes payable



(16,479,512)



(7,237,094)



(20,715,235) Repayments of finance leases



(3,484,683)



(1,721,224)



(1,255,486) Payment of debt issuance costs



-



-



(47,875) Rescission of warrant exercise



-



(588,042)



- Common stock issued for exercise of warrants



-



4,119,141



- Common stock issued for exercise of options



-



644,974



- Members' contributions



298,032



4,513,867



21,753,773 Members' distributions



(5,214,581)



(51,231,657)



(144,337,923) Net cash from financing activities



(2,269,778)



(48,132,730)



(125,853,033) Net change in cash and cash equivalents



(12,253,208)



(1,863,020)



10,604,009 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the year



34,255,264



36,118,284



25,514,275 Cash and cash equivalents - end of the year

$ 22,002,056

$ 34,255,264

$ 36,118,284

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is used as a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure by management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful because it allows us to more effectively evaluate our operating performance.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) attributable to Nutex Health Inc. plus net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, further adjusted for stock-based compensation, certain defined items of expense, any acquisition-related costs and impairments. A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA is included below. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to serve as an alternative to U.S. GAAP measures of performance and may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies.





Year ended December 31,



2023

2022

2021 Reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to Nutex Health

Inc. to Adjusted EBITDA:

















Net income (loss) attributable to Nutex Health Inc.

$ (45,786,614)

$ (424,780,446)

$ 132,593,328 Depreciation and amortization



17,591,572



13,131,374



7,662,464 Interest expense, net



16,317,869



12,490,260



6,196,026 Income tax expense



(5,067,084)



13,090,905



965,731 Allocation to noncontrolling interests



(5,546,263)



(4,837,514)



(5,751,066) EBITDA



(22,490,520)



(390,905,421)



141,666,483 Facility closing costs



217,266



-



- Acquisition costs



43,464



3,885,666



3,553,716 Stock-based compensation



2,835,971



189,581



- Rescission of warrant exercise



-



1,243,059



- Impairment of assets



29,082,203



-



- Impairment of goodwill



1,139,297



398,135,038



- Adjusted EBITDA

$ 10,827,681

$ 12,547,923

$ 145,220,199





Three months ended

Three months ended



December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022



Unaudited

Unaudited Reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to Nutex Health Inc. to

Adjusted EBITDA:











Net loss attributable to Nutex Health Inc.

$ (31,617,897)

$ (14,752,177) Depreciation and amortization



4,682,724



3,271,861 Interest expense, net



4,236,553



2,862,071 Income tax expense



(2,998,554)



1,805,176 Allocation to noncontrolling interests



(2,045,390)



(392,290) EBITDA



(27,742,564)



(7,205,359) Stock-based compensation



637,159



54,166 Rescission of warrant exercise



-



1,243,059 Impairment of assets



29,082,203



- Impairment of goodwill



1,139,297



- Adjusted EBITDA

$ 3,116,095

$ (5,908,134)

About Nutex Health Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas and founded in 2011, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) is a healthcare management and operations company with two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division.

The Hospital Division owns, develops and operates innovative health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs). This division owns and operates 20 facilities in 8 states.

The Population Health Management division owns and operates provider networks such as Independent Physician Associations (IPAs). Through our Management Services Organization (MSO), we provide management, administrative and other support services to our affiliated hospitals and physician groups. Our cloud-based proprietary technology platform aggregates clinical and claims data across multiple settings, information systems and sources to create a holistic view of patients and providers, allowing us to deliver greater quality care more efficiently.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will", "will likely result," "expected to," "will continue," "anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intend," "goal," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy, changes in laws or regulations, including the interim final and final rules implemented under the No Surprises Act , economic conditions, dependence on management, dilution to stockholders, lack of capital, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to effectively respond to the growth and demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, the Company's ability to compete, conflicts of interest in related party transactions, regulatory matters, protection of technology, lack of industry standards, the effects of competition and the ability of the Company to obtain future financing. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 under the heading "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item IA thereof, and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

SOURCE Nutex Health, Inc.