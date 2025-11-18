NUTEX HEALTH REPORTS RESTATED FIRST QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Total revenue of $211.8 million for Q1 2025 versus $67.5 million for Q1 2024, an increase of 214.0%

Net income attributable to Nutex Health Inc. of $21.2 million for Q1 2025 versus net loss of $0.4 million for Q1 2024, an increase of $21.6 million.

Diluted income per share of $3.33 for Q1 2025 versus a loss per share of $0.08 for Q1 2024

EBITDA of $51.5 million for Q1 2025 versus $7.1 million for Q1 2024, an increase of 624.7%

Adjusted EBITDA of $72.8 million for Q1 2025 versus $(0.4) million for Q1 2024, an increase of $73.2 million

Net cash from operating activities of $51.0 million for Q1 2025

The Company believes its arbitration efforts through the Independent Dispute Resolution (IDR) process have resulted in an increase in fair and reasonable payments from insurance companies

HOUSTON, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutex Health Inc. ("Nutex Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NUTX), today announced restated first quarter financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Nutex Health is a physician-led, integrated healthcare delivery system comprised of 24 state-of-the-art micro hospitals and hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs) in 11 states and primary care-centric, risk-bearing physician networks.

First Quarter 2025 Restatement Background

As previously disclosed in Form 8-K filed on August 21, 2025, the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of Nutex Health, after consultation with the Chief Financial Officer, concluded that the Company's previously issued condensed consolidated unaudited financial statements as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2025 contained in the originally filed Form 10-Q should be restated for the items described below. The major balance sheet accounts affected by these non-cash adjustments are as follows:

Corrected the classification of non-cash, stock-based compensation obligations totaling $20.7 million related to under construction and ramping hospitals from equity to liabilities.

Reclassified related-party accounts payable balances of $3.5 million from liabilities to equity.

Reclassified $2.9 million of restricted balances out of cash and cash equivalents and into short-term investments.

Increased accrued income tax expense by $2.4 million.

These adjustments as of March 31, 2025, when compared to the previously issued financial statements, result in an overall net increase to liabilities, a similar decrease to equity and an increase in net income. Total liabilities as of March 31, 2025 increased by $19.6 million (4.0%) while total equity correspondingly decreased by $19.6 million (7.1%). Net income for the period ended March 31, 2025 increased by $6.6 million (14.9%). As restated, earnings per share, diluted by unvested restricted stock and contingently issuable stock compensation increased by $0.77 to $3.33 from $2.56, while earnings per share, basic increased $1.09 to $3.74 from $2.65 for the three months ended March 31, 2025. These adjustments are non-cash in nature, had no material effect on key metrics including revenue, liquidity, short-term and long-term debt, operating cash flow, adjusted EBITDA or number of patient visits as of and for the periods presented therein.

Financial highlights for the three months ended March 31, 2025 (as restated):

Total revenue increased $144.3 million to $211.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to total revenue of $67.5 million for the same period in 2024, an increase of 214.0%. Revenue from mature hospitals, which are hospitals opened prior to December 31, 2021, increased by 186.5% in 2025 compared to 2024.

Total stock-based compensation expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $27.6 million compared to less than $0.1 million for the same period in 2024. Approximately 99% of total stock-based compensation expense of $27.6 million is due to the one-time obligations for under-construction and ramping hospitals.

Operating income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $80.7 million compared to $1.5 million for the same period in 2024, representing a $79.2 million improvement year over year.

Net income attributable to Nutex Health for the three months ended March 31, 2025 of $21.2 million as compared to net loss attributable to Nutex Health of $0.4 million for the same period in 2024. The $21.2 million in net income includes non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $27.6 million, while the $0.4 million net loss includes no non-cash stock-based compensation expense.

EBITDA attributable to Nutex Health of $51.5 million, as compared to EBITDA attributable to Nutex Health of $7.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, an increase of 624.7%.

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Nutex Health of $72.8 million, as compared to Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Nutex Health of $(0.4) million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Total visits at the Hospital Division were 48,269 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to 40,068 for the same period in 2024, an increase of 8,201 or 20.5%. Visits at mature hospitals increased by 5.3% in the three months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024.

Net cash from operating activities of $51.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

As of March 31, 2025, the Company had total assets of $761.9 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $84.7 million, and long-term debt, net of $21.7 million.

Note: EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial metrics. A reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP measures is included below in this earnings release.

"We are excited to provide yet another solid quarter with $21.2 million in net income attributable to Nutex, a record high gross profit of 55.9%, a record high $51.0 million in net cash from operating activities and a record high cash balance of $84.7 million, all on a restated basis and materially the same as originally reported, highlighting the Company's continued financial strength and solid fundamentals as we execute on our growth plan for 2025," stated Jon Bates, Chief Financial Officer of Nutex Health.

"The great momentum that we started in 2024 is continuing into the first quarter of 2025. We are now seeing more consistent financial results stemming from a combination of volume growth and operational efficiency, with more fair and reasonable payments from the arbitration process. We would like to thank our team of physicians and team members nationwide for working in alignment to get us to where we are this quarter," stated Tom Vo, M.D., MBA, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nutex Health.

For more details on the Company's restated financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025, please refer to our Amended Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q/A filed with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission and accessible at www.sec.gov.

NUTEX HEALTH INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 Assets

(As Restated)



Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 84,729

$ 40,640 Restricted short-term investment

2,941

2,941 Accounts receivable

295,082

232,449 Accounts receivable - related parties

4,258

3,602 Inventories

3,118

2,850 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

11,389

9,997 Total current assets

401,517

292,479 Property and equipment, net

76,431

77,933 Operating right-of-use assets

27,466

27,872 Financing right-of-use assets

216,193

218,889 Intangible assets, net

15,205

15,530 Goodwill, net

13,919

13,919 Deferred tax assets

10,487

7,987 Other assets

698

711 Total assets

$ 761,916

$ 655,320









Liabilities and Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 19,836

$ 9,614 Accounts payable - related parties

2,141

806 Lines of credit

7,126

3,554 Current portion of long-term debt

13,635

14,395 Operating lease liabilities, current portion

2,103

2,080 Financing lease liabilities, current portion

8,027

7,705 Accrued arbitration expenses

51,803

47,742 Accrued income tax expense

46,130

26,533 Accrued stock-based compensation

20,739

16,356 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

24,639

25,440 Total current liabilities

196,179

154,225 Long-term debt, net

21,733

22,466 Operating lease liabilities, net

30,350

30,617 Financing lease liabilities, net

258,387

259,479 Total liabilities

506,649

466,787









Commitments and contingencies (Note 9)

















Equity:







Common stock, $0.001 par value; 950,000,000 shares authorized; 5,950,539 and 5,511,452

shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

6

6 Additional paid-in capital

512,701

489,409 Accumulated deficit

(335,759)

(356,976) Nutex Health Inc. equity

176,948

132,439 Noncontrolling interests

78,319

56,094 Total equity

255,267

188,533 Total liabilities and equity

$ 761,916

$ 655,320

NUTEX HEALTH INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

2025

2024



(As Restated)



Revenue:







Hospital division

$ 203,947

$ 60,029 Population health management division

7,842

7,424 Total revenue

211,789

67,453









Operating costs and expenses:







Payroll

34,860

27,003 Contract services

38,655

11,319 Medical supplies

3,801

5,322 Depreciation and amortization

5,092

4,186 Other

11,043

9,466 Total operating costs and expenses

93,451

57,296









Gross profit

118,338

10,157









Corporate and other costs:







Stock-based compensation

27,642

49 General and administrative expenses

10,035

8,658 Total corporate and other costs

37,677

8,707









Operating income (loss)

80,661

1,450









Interest expense, net

6,120

4,444 Gain on warrant liability

—

(2,601) Other (income) expense

3,325

(241) Income (loss) before taxes

71,216

(152)









Income tax expense

20,410

390









Net income (loss)

50,806

(542)









Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

29,589

(178)









Net income (loss) attributable to Nutex Health Inc.

$ 21,217

$ (364)









Earnings (loss) per common share







Basic

$ 3.74

$ (0.08) Diluted

$ 3.33

$ (0.08)

NUTEX HEALTH INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands)

2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities:

(As Restated)



Net income (loss)

$ 50,806

$ (542) Adjustment to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

5,092

4,186 Gain on warrant liability

—

(2,601) Stock-based compensation expense

27,642

49 Changes to deferred taxes

(2,500)

(95) Debt accretion expense

253

365 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

(62,633)

(2,909) Accounts receivable - related party

(656)

(62) Inventories

(268)

415 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(1,378)

796 Operating right-of-use assets

406

273 Accounts payable

10,222

(1,681) Accounts payable - related party

1,334

475 Operating lease liabilities

(245)

(376) Accrued arbitration expenses

4,061

— Accrued income tax expense

19,598

— Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(769)

4,758 Net cash from operating activities

50,965

3,051









Cash flows from investing activities:







Acquisitions of property and equipment

(64)

(733) Net cash from investing activities

(64)

(733)









Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from lines of credit

3,864

— Proceeds from long-term debt

157

2,915 Repayments of lines of credit

(292)

(595) Repayments of long-term debt

(1,810)

(4,388) Repayments of finance leases

(1,367)

(968) Proceeds from common stock issuance, net issuance costs

—

9,203 Members' distributions

(7,364)

(481) Net cash from financing activities

(6,812)

5,686 Net change in cash and cash equivalents

44,089

8,004 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period

40,640

22,002 Cash and cash equivalents - end of the period

$ 84,729

$ 30,006

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used as a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure by management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful because it allows us to more effectively evaluate our operating performance.

We define EBITDA as net income (loss) attributable to Nutex Health Inc. plus interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) attributable to Nutex Health Inc. plus net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, further adjusted for stock-based compensation, certain defined items of expense and any acquisition-related costs and impairments. Interest expense includes interest on lease liabilities, which is a component of total finance lease cost. A reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA is included below.

Beginning in the first quarter of 2025, we have updated our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA to separately disclose finance lease payments related to leases under ASC 842. We believe this change provides greater transparency into our operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to serve as an alternative to U.S. GAAP measures of performance and may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA follows (in thousands):



Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024 Reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to Nutex

Health Inc. to Adjusted EBITDA: (As restated,

updated)

(As restated,

prior)

(Updated)

(Prior) Net income (loss) attributable to Nutex Health Inc. $ 21,217

$ 21,217

$ (364)

$ (364) Depreciation and amortization 5,092

5,092

4,186

4,186 Interest expense, net 6,120

6,120

4,444

4,444 Income tax expense 20,410

20,410

390

390 Allocation to noncontrolling interests (1,297)

(1,297)

(1,544)

(1,544) EBITDA 51,542

51,542

7,112

7,112 Gain on warrant liability —

—

(2,601)

(2,601) Finance lease payments(1) (6,363)

—

(4,972)

— Stock-based compensation 27,642

27,642

49

49 Adjusted EBITDA $ 72,821

$ 79,184

$ (412)

$ 4,560

(1) Finance lease payments consist of cash payments for financing leases under ASC 842, which should be deducted from EBITDA. We believe this change is useful to investors to evaluate the ongoing operating performance of our business.

About Nutex Health Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas and founded in 2011, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) is a healthcare management and operations company with two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division.

The Hospital Division owns, develops and operates innovative health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs). This division owns and operates 24 facilities in 11 states.

The Population Health Management division owns and operates provider networks such as Independent Physician Associations (IPAs). Through our Management Services Organization (MSO), we provide management, administrative and other support services to our affiliated hospitals and physician groups.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will", "will likely result," "expected to," "will continue," "anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intend," "goal," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy, changes in laws or regulations, including the interim final and final rules implemented under the No Surprises Act, economic conditions, dependence on management, dilution to stockholders, lack of capital, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to effectively respond to the growth and demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, the Company's ability to compete, conflicts of interest in related party transactions, regulatory matters, protection of technology, lack of industry standards, the effects of competition and the ability of the Company to obtain future financing. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q/A for the three months ended March 31, 2025 under the heading "Risk Factors" in Part II, Item IA thereof, and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

