Nutex Health Schedules 2026 Second Quarter Financial Results Release and Conference Call

HOUSTON, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX), a physician-led, integrated healthcare delivery system comprised of 27 state-of-the-art micro hospitals and hospital outpatient departments in 12 states and primary care-centric, risk-bearing physician networks, today announced that it plans to file its Form 10-Q for the second fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2026, on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, after the market close. The Company will also issue a corresponding press release summarizing financial results on the same day.

Nutex Health will host its earnings conference call on Friday, Aug. 7, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. CT to discuss the Company's financial performance and provide a business update.

Conference Call Details

Date: Friday, Aug. 7, 2026

Time: 9:30 a.m. CT

Participant Listening: 1-877-407-9208 or 1-201-493-6784

Call me™:

https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?callme=true&passcode=13746493&h=true&info=company&r=true&B=6

Participants can use the guest dial-in numbers above to join the call through an operator or click the Call me™ link for immediate telephone access to the event.

The Call me™ link will be made active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Following the event, a transcript and recording of the call will be available on the Company's website under the "Investor Materials" section.

About Nutex Health Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas and founded in 2011, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) is a healthcare management and operations company with three divisions: a Hospital Division, Population Health Management Division, and Real Estate Division

The Hospital Division owns, develops, and operates innovative health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments. This division owns and operates 27 facilities in 12 states.

The Population Health Management division owns and operates provider networks such as Independent Physician Associations. Through our Management Services Organization, we provide management, administrative and other support services to our affiliated hospitals and physician groups.

The real estate division comprises of real estate entities along with activity related to the development and construction of hospital facilities. The real estate entities own the land and hospital buildings which are leased to our hospital entities.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will," "will likely result," "expected to," "will continue," "anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intend," "goal," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy, changes in laws or regulations, including the interim final and final rules implemented under the No Surprises Act, to remediate our material weaknesses in a timely manner, economic conditions, dependence on management, dilution to stockholders, lack of capital, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to effectively respond to the growth and demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, the Company's ability to compete, conflicts of interest in related party transactions, regulatory matters, protection of technology, lack of industry standards, the effects of competition and the ability of the Company to obtain future financing. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2026 under the heading "Risk Factors" in Part II, Item IA thereof, and the risk factors and other cautionary statements contained in our other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

SOURCE Nutex Health, Inc.