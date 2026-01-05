NUTEX HEALTH TO ATTEND AND PRESENT AT THE 2026 J.P. MORGAN HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE IN JANUARY IN SAN FRANCISCO

HOUSTON, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutex Health Inc. ("Nutex Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NUTX), a physician-led, integrated healthcare delivery system comprised of 26 state-of-the-art micro hospitals and hospital outpatient departments in 12 states and primary care-centric, risk-bearing physician networks, today announced that the Company's CEO, Dr. Tom Vo, CFO, Mr. Jon Bates, and President, Dr. Warren Hosseinion will attend and present at the 2026 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 12-15 in San Francisco, California.

Presentation Details:

Speaker : Tom Vo, M.D., MBA, Chairman of the Board & CEO

Date : Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Time : 4:30 PM PST

Location : The Westin St. Francis

About Nutex Health Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas and founded in 2011, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) is a healthcare management and operations company with two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division.

The Hospital Division owns, develops and operates innovative health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments. This division owns and operates 26 facilities in 12 states.

The Population Health Management division owns and operates provider networks such as Independent Physician Associations. Through our Management Services Organization, we provide management, administrative and other support services to our affiliated hospitals and physician groups.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will," "will likely result," "expected to," "will continue," "anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intend," "goal," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, under the heading "Risk Factors" in Part II, Item IA thereof, and the risk factors and other cautionary statements contained in our other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

