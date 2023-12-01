Nutjobs Inc. Welcomes Jeff Anderson as New CEO

News provided by

Nutjobs Inc.

01 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

CARMEL, Calif., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutjobs Inc., a leader in the sustainable plastics industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Anderson as its new Chief Executive Officer. Jeff joins Nutjobs with a strong background in leadership and an impressive track record in the biotechnology and sustainability sectors.

Nutjobs manufactures bioplastics using agricultural byproducts, such as almond hulls and shells, as feedstock. The company's fully compostable products are cost-effective, environmentally sustainable plastic substitutes for a variety of end markets.

Continue Reading
Jeff Anderson, CEO of Nutjobs Inc.
Jeff Anderson, CEO of Nutjobs Inc.

With over a decade of experience in successfully bringing novel, bio-derived products to the market, Jeff brings a wealth of expertise to his new role. As the former Chief Operating Officer at Manus Bio, Jeff was instrumental in establishing in-house biomanufacturing both in the United States and abroad, solidifying his reputation as an innovative, results-driven leader.

"We are excited to welcome Jeff Anderson to Nutjobs as our new CEO. His broad experience and tactical leadership will be instrumental in executing against our vision to provide innovative, sustainable solutions to our customers," said Paul Kephart, Co-Founder, Chief Technology Officer and Chairperson of the Nutjobs Board.

As CEO, Jeff will lead Nutjobs in its continued commitment to delivering high-quality, sustainable materials. His expertise in commercialization, manufacturing and sustainability aligns perfectly with Nutjobs' core values and future ambitions.

"I am excited to join the Nutjobs team and lead this dynamic and forward-thinking organization," said Jeff Anderson. "Our commitment to innovative, sustainable solutions and improving the impact of single-use plastics is a vision I wholeheartedly share. I look forward to collaborating with Paul and the team to elevate Nutjobs to new heights."

Jeff's appointment as CEO represents an important step in Nutjobs' ongoing commitment to expanding its impact in the health and wellness industry. His leadership is expected to drive innovation, product development and sustainable practices in the company, making Nutjobs a leader in the field.

About Nutjobs Inc.
Nutjobs Inc. transforms nutshell waste into bio-benign plastic alternative products that are bio-based, compostable and derived from secondary agricultural waste. By transforming nutshell waste into bio-benign plastics, Nutjobs creates plastic substitutes that are cost effective and environmentally sustainable. Nutjobs' first product, the Almapot, a nut-based biodegradable, horticultural pot, is on pace to begin large-scale manufacturing and commercial launch in 2024.

Media Contact:
Nutjobs Inc.
[email protected]

SOURCE Nutjobs Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.