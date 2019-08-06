Nutra Collagen ® Brand Launches "Collagen (plus)" line featuring Instantized Collagen

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Protein Technology LLC, under the Nutra Collagen® brand, today officially launches it's new "Collagen+" line. The new line is a collection of revolutionary products that use instantized collagen, which produces a much better tasting and mixing product. The instantized Collagen is combined with ingredients like natural MCT Coconut Oil, to create a wellness supplement that helps you maintain a complete healthy life & body.

To learn more about the "Collagen+" collection head to Nutra Collagen®'s official website: www.nutracollagen.com

Why collagen?

Collagen is the primary component for all tissue in the body – providing strength and resilience associated with youth, beauty, and wellness. Around age 25, our collagen production begins to slow down, leading to wrinkly skin and joint stiffness. Collagen Peptides have shown to boost the body's natural production of collagen and support healthy hair, skin, joints, and muscle.

Why instantized collagen?

Instantized Collagen is an improved form of collagen that has been agglomerated. Agglomeration connects the tiny collagen peptides particles with water. The water then acts as a bridge that allows liquid to flow through the peptides much better, resulting in a better mixing and tasting product.

Why Nutra Collagen ®'s "Collagen+" collection?

Nutra Collagen®'s new "Collagen+" collection takes instantized collagen peptides and combines them with other functional ingredients to create products like instant collagen coffee, collagen keto protein, and collagen keto creamer. So, whether you are looking for a natural source of energy for your body (and brain) in the morning, or a product to help support healthy skin, there is something for you.

Non-GMO & Natural

Advanced Protein Technology's emphasis on product purity for their Nutra Collagen® brand is another reason to be excited about their products. Nutra Collagen products only use Non-GMO and natural ingredients.

"At the end of the day, we want our customers to know that we care about what they put into their body's just as much as they do – and we will do whatever it takes to show that" says the brand's marketing director, Fuad Hasanovic.

Advanced Protein Technology is a private organization manufacturing and distributing various branded products in the Health & Wellness industry.

