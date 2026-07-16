NutraBio® Labs, Inc. Launches PROTEIN NOW!™, a Ready-to-Drink Shot Delivering 21 Grams of Protein in 3.38 Ounces

The performance and wellness nutrition leader brings three decades of supplement credibility to the fast-growing convenience protein category

MIDDLESEX, N.J., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NutraBio® Labs, Inc., a leader in performance and wellness nutrition for three decades, today announced the launch of PROTEIN NOW!™, a shelf-stable protein shot delivering 21 grams of protein in a travel-friendly 3.38 fl oz serving. PROTEIN NOW!™ requires no mixing, refrigeration, or preparation and is currently available in three flavors (Orange Mango, Strawberry Watermelon, and Blueberry Acai) in 12-pack cases at proteinnow.com, NutraBio, Amazon, and select specialty retailers.

NutraBio® Labs Launches PROTEIN NOW!™, a 21-Gram Protein Shot in Three Flavors: Orange Mango, Strawberry Watermelon, and Blueberry Acai

The launch arrives as demand for convenient, high-protein formats accelerates globally, driven by consumers seeking simpler ways to meet daily protein targets and by the rapid growth of GLP-1 medications, which have placed new emphasis on protein intake in smaller, easier-to-consume servings. PROTEIN NOW!™ addresses both with a compact shot that fits any pocket, bag, or desk drawer. Each shot packs delicious, fruit-forward flavor into a refreshing, easy-to-drink format, and every 3.38 fl oz serving contains:

21 grams of protein

90 calories

Zero sugar

Zero fat

Less than 1 gram of carbs

"We built PROTEIN NOW! around a simple belief that protein should keep up with life, not compete with it," said Alex Berrio, Director of Marketing at NutraBio Labs. "Nobody needs convincing that protein matters. The real challenge is getting it in consistently on days that are always moving. PROTEIN NOW! removes every barrier standing between people and their protein. No prep, no cleanup, no unwanted ingredients, and no planning around it. We see this as the future of protein's role in everyday life. Just grab it and go. It's your grab n' Go-Tein."

PROTEIN NOW!™ reflects the standards NutraBio built its reputation on, with science-backed formulation, third-party testing, and manufacturing in facilities held to the highest quality standards, extending that credibility into the ready-to-drink category.

To learn more or shop PROTEIN NOW!™, visit proteinnow.com.

About NutraBio® Labs, Inc.

For 30 years, NutraBio® Labs, Inc. has set the standard for quality in performance and wellness nutrition, recognized for full-transparency labeling, pharmaceutical-grade quality standards, and a commitment to supplements free of proprietary blends and filler ingredients. NutraBio is proud to continue changing the lives of people around the globe with supplements manufactured in the United States in its own GMP-certified facility, exceeding FDA 21 CFR Part 111 cGMP regulations, with product quality verified through independent testing. Learn more at nutrabio.com.

Media Contact

Alex Berrio

Director of Marketing, NutraBio® Labs, Inc.

[email protected] |732-748-8606

nutrabio.com

SOURCE NutraBio Labs